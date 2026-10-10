Steelers Trade Pitch Sees Them Land Super Bowl-Winning QB in Blockbuster Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are committed to winning in 2026 with Aaron Rodgers, and while it’s still early, their 2-2 record indicates there’s a lot of work that needs to be done in this department. Regardless of how this season unfolds, Rodgers is going to retire at the end of the season, and the Steelers are going to need to find a new quarterback.

The most likely option would see Pittsburgh attempt to draft and develop a quarterback over the offseason, but with Rodgers not looking great through four games, you can make an argument that the front office would be better off trying to find his replacement now. With that in mind, let’s check out a trade pitch that would see the Steelers swing a mind-boggling blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for Jalen Hurts.

Steelers’ Jalen Hurts Trade Pitch

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Steelers receive: QB Jalen Hurts

Eagles receive: 2027 first-round pick, 2028 fifth-round pick

Sure, we’ve seen a flurry of activity in the trade market recently, but even with that being said, this would be a shocking deal. And yet, considering how things have unfolded through the first four games of the season, it could actually make sense for both sides. That doesn’t mean it will happen, but it’s not necessarily as outlandish as it seems.

Let’s start with the Steelers first. They committed to Rodgers for one more season, but so far, he’s been just OK under center (88/153, 999 YDS, 7 TD, 4 INT), and he has been visibly frustrated with the state of the offense. That’s clearly having an impact on the rest of the team, so while Pittsburgh committed to Rodgers for this season, it could very easily move on from him without any repercussions down the line.

For the Eagles, Hurts is in his own conundrum. Similar to Rodgers, he’s been mediocre to this point (68/114, 713 YDS, 7 TD, 3 INT), as Philly’s offense simply cannot find its form from its 2024 Super Bowl run. The front office just traded away Pro Bowl offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, and while it says it’s not rebuilding, if this team continues to lose, its tune could change quickly.

Philly obviously isn’t going to just give up Hurts, but his value isn’t as high as it once was. Considering his struggles, and the fact that his contract will be up after the 2027 campaign, the Eagles wouldn’t necessarily be able to gauge a team in trade talks for Hurts. A first- and fifth-round pick is a decent return all things considered, especially since this deal almost certainly wouldn’t happen unless Philadelphia signals it is conducting a full-scale fire sale.

Would the Steelers & Eagles Be Interested in This Jalen Hurts Trade Pitch?

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh obviously needs a long-term answer at quarterback that doesn’t appear to be on its roster. Could Hurts be that guy? While he hasn’t been great in recent years, he has the talent to win a Super Bowl, and he’s still only 28 years old. Sure, he’ll need a big new deal soon, but the Steelers haven’t shied away from handing out contract extensions in recent years, and acquiring proven talent can be easier than drafting and developing someone, especially at the QB position.

The main issue is that, while Hurts’ name has briefly popped up in some trade rumors, the Eagles don’t appear to be too inclined to part ways with him, especially for a trade package that isn’t exactly overzealous. If their season goes off the rails, things could quickly change, but you don’t part with a Super Bowl-winning quarterback on a whim of a decision, which is always going to make any trade involving Hurts rather unlikely.