Colin Cowherd Says Seahawks ‘Worked’ Steelers GM Omar Khan on DK Metcalf

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won four straight games, but Colin Cowherd believes one of their most expensive offensive investments is becoming a problem Aaron Rodgers shouldn’t have to deal with.

After DK Metcalf caught one pass for 4 yards in Sunday’s 27-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Cowherd called on general manager Omar Khan to move on from the wide receiver. The demand comes as Pittsburgh faces a much bigger cap hit in 2027.

Colin Cowherd Tells Steelers’ Omar Khan to Move on From DK Metcalf

During Monday’s edition of The Herd, FS1’s Colin Cowherd argued that Pittsburgh should stop treating Metcalf’s contract as a reason to keep him.

“I have a rule in life, don’t make decisions to validate previous choices. Omar Khan needs to cut bait with DK Metcalf. The cap hit triples next year.”

Cowherd didn’t stop there, though.

“He’s washed, it’s over, he can’t play. And he’s driving Aaron Rodgers nuts. Now he’s getting in the way, can’t catch,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd also blamed Khan for the trade that sent Metcalf from Seattle to Pittsburgh.

“You [Khan] got worked by John Schneider, the Seattle GM, bro. You got worked.”

The Steelers sent Seattle a second-round draft pick for Metcalf, then signed him to a four-year, $132 million extension. Cowherd’s remarks came a day after a catchable Rodgers pass slipped through Metcalf’s hands and landed with Browns cornerback Denzel Ward for an interception.

Metcalf received six targets Sunday, finishing with one reception for 4 yards. He has 33 catches for 378 yards and one touchdown in eight games this season. His only 100-yard outing came against Cleveland on Oct. 1, when he had five receptions for 115 yards.

DK Metcalf’s Steelers Contract Faces a Costly Decision in 2027

Cowherd’s warning about the salary cap has substance. Metcalf carries a $13.225 million cap charge in 2026, but that figure jumps to $38.425 million next season following Pittsburgh’s offseason restructuring.

The Steelers converted $23.7 million of his 2026 salary into a signing bonus for cap purposes, lowering this year’s charge while pushing money into later seasons. His deal also includes a $6.5 million roster bonus due in March 2027.

Cutting ties would come at a price. A standard release before June 1 next offseason would leave approximately $35.8 million in dead money, offering only $2.65 million in 2027 cap savings. Pittsburgh would have to weigh that against keeping a receiver whose production hasn’t matched the investment.

Metcalf had 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns in his first Steelers season in 2025. He has shown flashes this year, including 11 catches for 93 yards against Tampa Bay on Oct. 18, although his latest outing brought another round of criticism.

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith offered a similarly harsh assessment before Sunday’s game. He questioned Metcalf’s ability to separate and warned that Rodgers could eventually stop looking his way, a concern addressed in recent criticism of Metcalf.

Pittsburgh rushed for 200 yards against Cleveland, while Rodgers threw for 172. Tight end Darnell Washington led the Steelers with 94 receiving yards.

The Steelers are 6-2 entering their bye week, with their running game helping carry the offense. Cowherd’s demand puts a different question on Khan’s desk: whether Pittsburgh can afford to keep paying for the Metcalf it thought it was getting.