Steelers Floated to Make 2-for-1 Trade With Jaguars for Brian Thomas Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been searching for another receiver to help Aaron Rodgers, and one proposed deal would require more than sending a draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas Jr., a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie, has seen his role shrink considerably in Jacksonville. With the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaching, a CBS Sports mock trade proposal would give the Jaguars help at an entirely different position.

Steelers Get Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Proposal From CBS Sports

In a Nov. 3 look at possible deals for Thomas, CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles proposed Pittsburgh acquire the receiver in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and offensive tackle Dylan Cook.

Pereles acknowledged the challenge of convincing Jacksonville to trade with another AFC playoff hopeful.

“Why would the Jaguars help out another team with playoff aspirations?” Pereles asked.

That concern explains why he included a player alongside the draft pick. Jacksonville recently lost starting tackle Anton Harrison for the season, leaving a possible opening for Cook.

Pereles wrote that the Steelers “could try to sweeten the deal by adding Cook,” whose time as Pittsburgh’s starter ended when rookie Max Iheanachor took over at right tackle.

Cook isn’t an untested throw-in. He started Pittsburgh’s final four regular-season games in 2025 after Broderick Jones suffered a neck injury. The Steelers went 3-1 in those games, and Cook played nearly every offensive snap. Pittsburgh then drafted Iheanachor in the first round in April, leaving Cook as the backup at right tackle.

The proposed offer is not a completed trade or a report that the two teams have discussed those specific terms.

Brian Thomas Jr. Could Address Steelers’ Receiver Problems

Thomas hasn’t looked like the same player who caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a Jacksonville rookie in 2024. He finished with 48 receptions, 707 yards and two scores in 2025. Through seven games this season, he has just 10 catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

In Jacksonville’s 42-7 victory over Indianapolis on Nov. 1, Thomas caught one pass for 12 yards and a touchdown on two targets. Even while the Jaguars keep winning, Thomas remains far removed from his role as their leading receiving threat.

His diminished role has fueled trade talk despite Jacksonville’s 5-2 record. Thomas played only 44% of the team’s offensive snaps through seven games, with Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers taking larger roles in the passing game.

Pittsburgh’s interest appears to extend beyond mock trade proposals. ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported Nov. 1 that the Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders had interest in Thomas. Florio added that Pittsburgh showed greater interest in Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs.

Thomas remains on his rookie deal, so a trade would also give Pittsburgh a younger receiver to evaluate beyond Rodgers’ current season.

The Steelers have reason to explore alternatives. DK Metcalf has 33 catches for 378 yards and one touchdown through eight games. He managed one reception for 4 yards on six targets in Sunday’s 27-6 victory over Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson are on injured reserve, leaving Pittsburgh to lean on rookie Germie Bernard and other depth options at receiver. Previous Thomas trade speculation centered on Jacksonville potentially receiving a Day 2 pick.

Pereles’ proposal meets that price while giving the Jaguars a tackle with starting experience. Whether Jacksonville wants to help a 6-2 AFC contender remains the question, particularly when its own team is also competing for a playoff spot.