Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Receives Fun Weekly Honor

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren had a relatively slow start to the 2026 season. That slow start lasted about two games, as he has turned things around in a big way over the past three weeks.

Warren’s best performance of the year came in the Week 5 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown, and also had an 80-yard receiving touchdown as he outplayed the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor.

The big game also earned him a fun weekly NFL honor.

Jaylen Warren Takes Home NVP Honors

Nickelodeon entered the NFL broadcasting world in recent years and introduced the “NVP” award, serving as the channel’s MVP honor for a given week.

Warren took home the fun award this week and had the trophy presented to him by former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher.

The only thing missing was being bathed in green slime. Instead, the award now features a plastic slime hat.

Warren is getting a ton of recognition this week as he sits tied for sixth in the NFL in rushing yards at 410 through five games. He has two 100-yard performances to his name and will be looking for another this Sunday against the 1-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Yet even with that record, the Bucs did just hold the Dallas Cowboys to 50 total rushing yards in a surprising Thursday night upset.

Can Warren keep up his NVP ways in Week 6?

A Major Endorsement From Mike McCarthy

Warren is finally getting time as the featured running back in Pittsburgh. That happened by default this year once Rico Dowdle went out with his toe injury.

Dowdle is on his way back soon, but head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear this week that Warren is the team’s “featured player” on offense. That will remain true even when Dowdle returns, per McCarthy.

This is Warren’s fifth season with the Steelers and he remains in search of his first 1,000-yard season. He did get close last season, finishing with 958 yards on the ground. Warren will easily reach the milestone if his current level of play continues.

The key for him is being relied upon as the featured player on offense. That title from McCarthy makes even more sense when realizing Warren is also the team’s leading receiver this season. He is five yards in front of DK Metcalf, who is off to an inconsistent start.

Warren being named NVP does show his name is being mentioned more nationally, even if the award is a bit silly in itself. He will now try to defend his NVP title with another big game Sunday.