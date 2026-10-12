Rico Dowdle Won’t Like Steelers HC Mike McCarthy’s Latest Jaylen Warren Comments

The Pittsburgh Steelers bounced back from their rough Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns by picking up a 34-22 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. While the Steelers received strong performances from their players across the board, it’s clear that running back Jaylen Warren was the star of the show in this win.

Warren ripped off a pair of long touchdowns to help power Pittsburgh to victory. However, with Rico Dowdle close to returning from injury, Warren’s role on offense moving forward has been the subject of speculation. On Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy made things clear where Warren stands with him, and it spells bad news for Dowdle when it comes to his involvement on offense.

Mike McCarthy Makes it Clear Jaylen Warren, Not Rico Dowdle, is RB1

Warren has been a key piece of the Steelers’ offense for several years now, but he’s never truly been used as the team’s de facto running back. Last season saw Warren earn the biggest workload of his career (211 CAR, 958 YDS, 6 TD, 40 REC, 333 YDS, 2 TD), but he still split snaps with Kenneth Gainwell for much of the year.

It seemed like a similar split would take place this year after Pittsburgh replaced Gainwell with Dowdle in free agency. Instead, Dowdle has missed time with a foot injury, and Warren has stepped up and turned in an incredibly productive start to the season (70 CAR, 410 YDS, 1 TD, 19 REC, 230 YDS, 1 TD).

Against the Colts, Warren was dominant, as he racked up 101 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, while also catching six passes for 87 yards and another score in the air as a receiver. Dowdle is close to returning from his aforementioned injury, but McCarthy made it clear the offense is going to continue leaning on Warren for the time being.

“Jaylen is our featured player right now. Let’s make sure we all recognize that. He’s hot,” McCarthy said when speaking to reporters. “It’s important for us as an offense, coaches and players alike, to continue to put him in position to make plays. That won’t change.”

Steelers Beginning to Figure Things Out on Offense

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Jaylen Warren #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Field on October 01, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Up until their win over the Colts, the Steelers’ offense has largely been a mess this season. But for one game at least, everything opened up, thanks in large part to Warren’s big-play ability. Considering how he is averaging 5.9 yards per carry currently, there’s no reason but to continue giving Warren the ball until he slows down.

If Warren can continue picking up big chunks of yardage on the ground, that will make life much easier for Aaron Rodgers and the passing attack. Even though this is already Pittsburgh’s third win of the year, it feels like this is the first time the team has some real momentum going for it, and it will look to pick up its second-straight win in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.