Steelers Get Trade Deadline Shopping List for One Glaring Roster Need

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already made one major decision at cornerback this season. Now, with Aaron Rodgers and a 5-2 record giving them a chance to make a playoff run, another move at the position is being floated before the NFL trade deadline.

Pittsburgh traded Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 1, leaving Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr. and rookie Daylen Everette handling much of the work outside. CBS Sports has offered a shopping list of possible replacements, even as wide receiver continues to dominate trade speculation.

Steelers Cornerback Trade Need Brings Five Potential Options

In an Oct. 30 examination of every team’s needs, CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards chose cornerback as Pittsburgh’s top priority. He questioned whether the current group offers enough dependability if the Steelers intend to “maximize this window with Aaron Rodgers.”

Edwards pointed to the Porter trade and the responsibilities now falling to Dean, Samuel and Everette. He also mentioned safety as another area Pittsburgh could address, but suggested the organization should lean on its existing investments at wide receiver rather than keep chasing another addition.

His five potential cornerback options were Riq Woolen of the Philadelphia Eagles, Donte Jackson of the Los Angeles Chargers, Alontae Taylor of the Tennessee Titans, Amik Robertson of the Washington Commanders and Nahshon Wright of the New York Jets.

Those names are suggestions, not confirmed trade discussions with Pittsburgh.

Woolen brings size and a Pro Bowl appearance from his rookie season in Seattle. He signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia in the offseason, making his future there worth watching as the Eagles struggle.

Jackson would offer a familiar face. He spent the 2024 season with Pittsburgh before eventually joining the Chargers. Taylor is another notable name after signing a lucrative contract with Tennessee this offseason, only to surface in trade speculation before the season’s midpoint.

Joey Porter Jr. Trade Changed Steelers’ Secondary Plans

The Steelers received a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-rounder from Dallas in exchange for Porter, a former second-round selection who had started 41 games in Pittsburgh.

His departure immediately put more on the other cornerbacks. Dean missed the Oct. 11 win against Indianapolis with an ankle injury, forcing Samuel and Everette into the starting jobs.

They answered the challenge. Samuel broke up four passes in the 34-22 victory, while Everette added two in his first NFL start. Dean returned the following week against Tampa Bay, but the Colts game provided a reminder of how quickly depth can be tested.

Pittsburgh also has Sean Murphy-Bunting, Brandin Echols and Terell Smith on its depth chart. Adding a proven outside corner would give the coaches another option without placing even more responsibility on the rookie Everette.

The Steelers have another possible solution in Jalen Ramsey. The veteran has played primarily in the slot, although a potential move back outside was floated after Porter’s departure.

There is also some substance behind the trade speculation. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Oct. 28 that Pittsburgh was looking into help at both cornerback and receiver.

That receiver interest has included Indianapolis’ Josh Downs, whose name has surfaced in recent Steelers trade reports.

But while Rodgers has established pass catchers in DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., the cornerback question grew sharper after Pittsburgh dealt away a former starter.

The Steelers have until Nov. 10 to decide whether the group that survived the Porter trade is also the group they want for the stretch run.