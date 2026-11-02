Steelers HC Mike McCarthy Predicted to ‘Roll the Dice’ on 25-TD QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent a third-round pick on Drew Allar in April, but a new 2027 NFL mock draft has Mike McCarthy going back to the quarterback well much sooner than expected.

Aaron Rodgers has Pittsburgh sitting at 6-2 entering its bye week, although the 42-year-old signed only a one-year deal for 2026. That leaves the franchise’s long-term plans unsettled, and CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson projects another quarterback arriving in the first round next spring.

Steelers Predicted to Draft Trinidad Chambliss in First Round

In his Nov. 2 mock draft, Wilson projected Pittsburgh to select Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss with the No. 28 overall pick.

Wilson didn’t leave much room for debate about the position.

“The Steelers need a QB. This is not up for debate,” Wilson wrote.

The more interesting question, in Wilson’s view, is which quarterback McCarthy should choose after Pittsburgh invested in Allar just six months ago.

“But do they roll with ’26 third-rounder Drew Allar? Would, say, 6-foot-4 Austin Simmons make more sense here?” Wilson asked.

Then he turned to the player he ultimately sent to Pittsburgh.

“Or does Mike McCarthy roll the dice on Chambliss, who is not 6-foot but has played a lot of high-level SEC football and is a proven winner?”

CBS lists Chambliss at 6 feet and 210 pounds, with a prospect ranking of No. 22 overall and No. 4 among quarterbacks. Wilson’s concern about his size comes alongside praise for the experience and winning background that made him a first-round candidate.

Chambliss has thrown for 2,189 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions through eight games this season. He has added 199 rushing yards and seven scores, giving him 25 combined touchdowns.

Pittsburgh assistant general manager Andy Weidl also reportedly attended the Oct. 24 Texas-Ole Miss game to evaluate Chambliss and Arch Manning. That reported scouting trip provides a connection between the prospect and Pittsburgh beyond Wilson’s projection.

He was coming off a productive Saturday when Wilson’s mock appeared. Chambliss threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another in a 45-15 win over Auburn. The victory improved Ole Miss to 6-2.

Drew Allar Adds Another Layer to Steelers Quarterback Plans

Pittsburgh selected Allar at No. 76 overall in the 2026 draft after his Penn State career ended with an ankle injury. The 6-foot-5 passer joined a quarterback room that also included Rodgers, Will Howard and Mason Rudolph.

Quarterbacks coach Tom Arth said Allar had “a very high ceiling” after the draft, according to NFL.com’s Grant Gordon. Arth also praised his arm talent and the chance to develop under McCarthy. Neither young quarterback has yet established himself as Pittsburgh’s next starter.

Chambliss would arrive with a different college résumé. He helped lead Ole Miss to a 13-2 season and a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance in 2025, throwing for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also rushed for 527 yards and eight scores.

The Rebels’ playoff run ended in a 31-27 loss to Miami, with Chambliss passing for 277 yards and a touchdown in the semifinal. That experience is part of the case Wilson makes for a smaller quarterback who has already played in high-pressure games.

Rodgers, meanwhile, has Pittsburgh winning now, and every victory makes landing a premium quarterback prospect more complicated. Wilson’s projected No. 28 pick reflects that reality, while leaving McCarthy facing an offseason choice: develop a quarterback he already drafted or spend another valuable selection on the position.