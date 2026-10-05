49ers Get Injury Update on Key Defender After Win Over Broncos

The San Francisco 49ers extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 24-14 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. Brock Purdy connected with George Kittle for a 56-yard score in the fourth quarter to put the game away, and the defense held Bo Nix to under 100 passing yards in the first half.

The 4-0 record tells one story. The injury report tells another. Multiple players left Sunday’s game, and the status of one of the defense’s young contributors is now in question.

Upton Stout headed to the locker room during the second half with a shoulder issue and did not return.

Shanahan Provides Initial Diagnosis

Kyle Shanahan addressed the injury after the game, offering a preliminary assessment while stopping short of a definitive answer.

“We’re guessing an AC sprain,” Shanahan said. He added that the team would not have confirmation until Monday’s imaging.

Stout is scheduled for an MRI along with safety Marques Sigle (ankle) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee). Shanahan indicated that Juszczyk is dealing with what the team believes is a knee sprain, noting that his ACL does not appear to be damaged.

The timeline for Stout’s potential return will depend on the severity of the sprain. AC joint injuries range from mild sprains that cost a week or two to more significant damage that can sideline a player for an extended stretch.

Why Losing Stout Would Hurt

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris recently compared the second-year nickel corner to Hall of Famer Ronde Barber and perennial All-Pro Jalen Ramsey, citing what he called clear similarities between Stout and both players he previously coached.

Stout earned defensive player of the game honors against the Dolphins two weeks ago after a performance that included a shared sack and a pass breakup alongside five tackles. Morris credited him afterward as the driving force behind the entire defensive performance.

Final Word for the 49ers

The 49ers are 4-0 and their defense has been a major reason why.

Monday’s MRI will determine how long the 49ers have to play without Stout. An AC sprain can mean a lot of things. The best-case scenario keeps him week-to-week.