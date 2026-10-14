49ers Could Target 3 Wide Receivers Before Trade Deadline

The San Francisco 49ers have a thin receiver room, and the Nov. 10 trade deadline is getting closer. Jason Aponte of Niners Nation laid out three possible targets: a realistic one, a best fit and a long shot. Here is how each one could work.

49ers Need More Receiver Help

San Francisco has leaned on Mike Evans and Brandin Cooks as its top two receivers lately. That has forced Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins into larger roles, because Demarcus Robinson, Deebo Samuel and De’Zhaun Stribling are all hurt. None of the injuries are season-ending.

Samuel will not go on injured reserve, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He should return within a four-week window. Even so, the 49ers could use more depth, and they still need more ways to attack downfield.

Jauan Jennings Is The Realistic Target

Jauan Jennings is the most realistic fit, per Aponte. He turned down a multi-year offer in free agency and settled for a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings worth $6.13 million guaranteed. He has two catches for nine yards on five targets through five games.

His San Francisco ties are strong. He knows the playbook and has chemistry with Brock Purdy. He also brings a physical edge as a run blocker. The 49ers would owe only a little over $1 million in guaranteed money.

The price would be low. Aponte thinks a seventh-round pick could bring him back. A group of Evans, Samuel, Robinson, Jennings, Stribling and Cowing would look deeper heading into January.

Demario Douglas Is The Best Fit For The 49ers

Demario Douglas is the best fit, according to Aponte. The New England Patriots receiver separates well from the slot and wins in tight spaces. He can work short areas or create big plays downfield.

Landing him would be tough. New England still believes it can contend in the AFC. A.J. Brown is returning soon, and the Patriots paid Romeo Doubs. There is also a logjam behind the top two, with Douglas and Kyle Williams in the mix. Douglas seems unlikely to get an extension, which could open the door.

If a deal happened, Evans and Stribling outside with Douglas in the slot could be dangerous for Purdy.

49ers Could Dream Big With McLaurin Or Downs

The long shot has two names. The first is Terry McLaurin. The Washington Commanders have struggled, and the sides had a contentious contract negotiation. San Francisco faces them on Monday night in Week 6. A win would only deepen their trouble. Washington could look to move McLaurin for picks.

The second is Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts paid Alec Pierce, and they are not expected to pay Downs. He runs sharp routes and can play all three receiver spots. That would fit Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Aponte admits both would be big swings. Neither looks likely, but either could make the 49ers offense tough to defend.