49ers Cornerback Makes Feelings Clear on Jaxon Smith-Njigba Before Seahawks Game

Deommodore Lenoir of the San Francisco 49ers kept it measured when asked about a possible matchup with Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Sunday. The 49ers visit the Seattle Seahawks in a game that carries plenty of history.

Lenoir Respects Smith-Njigba but Wants the Win

Lenoir was mostly diplomatic, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. He did not want to make the matchup bigger than any other. “I look forward to every matchup,” Lenoir said. “I wouldn’t try to put this one more than any other. He’s a great player, much respect, but winning between the lines is a competition. Always.”

That tone fits a defense that has talked all week about focus, not revenge. Still, the matchup is worth watching. Smith-Njigba is one of the most productive receivers in the league, and he is a key piece of a Seattle offense built around Sam Darnold. Slowing him down will be a big part of the 49ers’ game plan.

Where Lenoir Could Line Up for the 49ers

Lenoir has a real chance to see Smith-Njigba. He played nickel in last week’s win over the Denver Broncos, with Jack Jones outside. That arrangement could change if Upton Stout is available. Stout hurt his shoulder against Denver and was limited Thursday in a non-contact jersey.

If Stout plays the slot, Lenoir would likely move back outside. That would shift how the 49ers cover Seattle’s receivers. Rookie Ephesians Prysock and veteran Nate Hobbs provide extra depth if the secondary needs it. The secondary is also adjusting at safety, where Malik Mustapha will replace the injured Marques Sigle.

What Is at Stake for the 49ers in Seattle

The 49ers are 4-0. Seattle is 3-1 and the defending Super Bowl champion. The Seahawks beat San Francisco 41-6 in the divisional round last January. The 49ers have talked all week about wanting to get that taste out of their mouths.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has downplayed the revenge angle. “I see two totally different teams,” Shanahan said. A win would give San Francisco an early edge in the NFC West and prove the 4-0 start is real against the league’s best.

49ers Injury Notes Before the Seahawks Game

Mike Evans missed Thursday’s practice with his rib injury. He ran on the sideline in full uniform and spoke to reporters in the locker room, which is usually a good sign. Trent Williams, Dre Greenlaw and Christian McCaffrey all returned in full after their usual Wednesday rest day. Kaelon Black practiced fully after an illness.

Nick Bosa, Sigle, Kyle Juszczyk and James Thompson Jr. all missed practice. Bosa was seen working on the side of the field. Mykel Williams was limited again.