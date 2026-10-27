George Kittle Shares Perfect Reaction to DeForest Buckner Trade

After the Seattle Seahawks swung a big trade for star offensive guard Quenton Nelson, the San Francisco 49ers had to answer. They also decided to call up the Indianapolis Colts, but wanted to address the other side of the ball.

The 49ers were able to come to an agreement on a deal for veteran defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. The two-time All-Pro first came into the NFL as a first-round pick of the 49ers.

He was a great player for the team, but when it came time to pay him, San Francisco decided to trade him to the Colts. He spent the last seven years in Indianapolis, but now he’s headed home.

There has been a lot of roster turnover in the last seven years for the 49ers, but tight end George Kittle was on the roster when Buckner was on the team. He reacted to the trade news, and it’s safe to say he’s very excited.

“DEFOOOOO THE BOYS ARE BACK,” Kittle wrote on X.

Buckner may be 32 now, but he’s still a productive player. He has 4.0 sacks this season. He should fit in seamlessly with the 49ers defense. San Francisco is all in on trying to win the Super Bowl this year, and adding Buckner will certainly help their chances.

49ers Get ‘A+’ For Buckner Trade

Despite a litany of injuries, the 49ers have one of the best defenses in the NFL. They are top six in points and yards allowed.

To get Buckner, the 49ers only had to give up a fourth-round pick. For the Win’s Cory Woodroof gave the 49ers an “A+” grade for the deal.

“With C.J. West and Alfred Collins both on injured reserve, the 49ers needed more punch to their defensive line,” Woodroof wrote. “Getting Bosa back is massive, but adding the versatile Buckner back into the fold is nearly as impressive. Buckner knows the scheme in San Francsico well from his days as a 49er. The homecoming should bring out the best in the veteran defensive lineman, who gives defensive coordinator Raheem Morris a fun chess piece along the defensive line. The team struggled to get pressure on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, hinting that this unit really does need added help to fully aspire to its Super Bowl expectations. Buckner returning for a fourth-round draft pick is just good business this time of year. It’s hard to hate this for the 49ers. In a boom-or-bust year, push all the chips in.”

Are 49ers Done Making Moves?

Buckner is a great move that will help the 49ers’ defense, but they may not be done yet. It’s no secret that the team needs wide receiver help.

They only gave up a fourth-round pick, so they still have plenty of assets to play with. New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson would be an exciting player to add. The 49ers may also want to search the market for an upgrade at cornerback.

Regardless, don’t be surprised if the 49ers decide to make another move before the trade deadline.