49ers Get Good News Ahead of Falcons Game

The Atlanta Falcons will be without Brian Robinson Jr. when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The running back (hamstring) did not practice Friday and has been ruled out for Week 7.

Brian Robinson Ruled Out for Falcons

Robinson is second on the Atlanta Falcons in touchdowns this season with four. His absence takes a key part of the offense off the field against San Francisco.

He is not the only Falcon sitting out. Atlanta also ruled out linebacker Divine Deablo, defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and offensive tackle Michael Jerrell.

49ers Rule Out Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel

The 49ers have their own list. Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel are both out, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Friday that Evans will sit while his Achilles and ribs settle down. Evans had already been playing through a rib injury when his Achilles flared up in Monday night’s win over the Washington Commanders. He caught three passes for 94 yards and did not return after halftime.

His absence is a big loss. Evans leads the 49ers’ receivers with 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns, and he has 25 first-down receptions. Brock Purdy has a 130.3 passer rating on throws to him.

San Francisco 49ers Are Thin at Receiver

The receiver room is even shorter than the Evans and Samuel news suggests. Demarcus Robinson, De’Zhaun Stribling and Ricky Pearsall are also unavailable.

That leaves Brandin Cooks, Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing as the healthy options. Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle could carry even more of the offense.

Christian Kirk Set for Debut

There is one boost. The 49ers plan to activate Christian Kirk for Sunday’s game, per Shanahan. A calf injury has kept him out since training camp, so this will be his long-awaited debut.

Kirk gives Purdy another option over the middle of the field.

What’s Next for the 49ers

The bye follows the Atlanta trip, so Evans will get two weeks to rest. He could target a return when the Las Vegas Raiders visit on Nov. 8.

For now, the 49ers will try to stay unbeaten against a Falcons team missing its second-leading touchdown scorer.