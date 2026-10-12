49ers’ George Kittle Shares High Praise For Mike Evans After Seahawks Win

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks 32-29 at Lumen Field on Sunday. The 49ers hold a 5-0 record (3-0 NFC West) and sit atop the NFC West standings. The Seahawks fall to 3-2 (1-1 NFC West).

They are one of three unbeaten NFL teams remaining, along with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings.

QB Brock Purdy completed 19 of 29 passes for 189 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. Veteran WR Mike Evans had a game-high 7 catches for 113 yards and 1 touchdown.

The 13-year veteran connected with Purdy on an important drive in the 4th quarter. Evans caught 4 passes for 75 yards, including a 28-yard completion to put the 49ers at the Seahawks’ 9-yard line.

The drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to Brandin Cooks, giving the 49ers a 29-26 lead.

Evans earned high praise from TE George Kittle. The 49ers tight end took to social media immediately after the game to share his thoughts on Evans’ performance.

Kittle wrote on X: “Mike Evans is really good at football.”

Kittle finished the game with 5 receptions for 24 yards.

Mike Evans Has Stepped Up Throughout the 49ers’ Season

The 49ers have not had a true “X” receiver like Evans in the past few seasons. San Francisco signed the longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver to a 3-year,$42 million contract this offseason.

At 6-foot-5 inches, Evans provides a massive target for Purdy, and the 49ers QB has often found him.

Evans is the 49ers’ leading WR. After a dominant performance against Seattle, Evans has 24 receptions for 326 yards. He has also caught a touchdown in 3 of the 5 games.

The 33-year-old WR has also battled through a rib injury against the Denver Broncos (Week 4) and Seahawks.

Evans met with reporters after the Seahawks game and discussed what it is like playing with two fractured ribs.

“It’s just what I’m here for … Nothing’s really promised in this game and if you’re available to play and go out there for your team and do your best to help get a win, I mean, that’s what I’ma do,” Evans said.

What’s Next for the 49ers

The 49ers will return home to Levi’s Stadium for a Monday night showdown against the Washington Commanders.

The game is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19 with kickoff at 5:15 p.m. PST.

The Commanders enter the game with a 1-3-1 record. They tied the New York Giants 27-27 in overtime during their Week 5 matchup. Washington is also 0-2 on the road this season. Their lone win came against the Seahawks.