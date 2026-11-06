Insider Gets Brutally Honest on 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumors

The San Francisco 49ers are focused on their upcoming action in Week 9, but off the field, they also have some work to do when it comes to the trade deadline. The Niners have already made a big splash for DeForest Buckner, but it sounds like they may not be done just yet, as the injury bug has created several holes for the team to fill.

San Fran also has another unique situation on its hands involving embattled wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who is set to report to the team on Friday in an effort to resume his NFL career. Aiyuk almost certainly won’t be suiting up for the 49ers again, so if he reports, the front office could look to trade him. According to one NFL insider, though, they better not get their hopes up when it comes to potentially finding a willing trade partner for him.

49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Trade Hopes Dealt Major Blow

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Aiyuk has had one of the more confusing falls from grace in recent memory. In 2023, he earned a spot on the All-Pro Second Team after he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. That earned him a massive four-year, $120 million contract extension from the Niners that seemingly made him a key piece of the team’s long-term future.

Instead, Aiyuk played in just seven games in 2024 before he suffered a torn ACL. The hope was that he would return midway through the 2025 campaign, but Aiyuk deviated from San Fran’s injury rehab plan for him, leading the team to void the remaining guarantees in his contracts. Aiyuk has claimed he will never play for the 49ers again, which led to him failing to report to the team at any point this year.

After applying for reinstatement to the NFL, Aiyuk is now set to report to San Francisco, which has added an intriguing subplot to his situation. The Niners have been steadfast in their commitment to trading Aiyuk, but NFL insider Jason La Canfora of Casino Guru doesn’t believe they will be able to do that, as there is virtually no interest in him across the league.

“As to whether they could get anything for him in a trade, based on conversations with personnel executives … there is very little interest in a player who is now years removed from being an impact pass catcher who has displayed consistently troublesome behavior and decision-making and is not seen as someone who could fit seamlessly into a winning locker room,” La Canfora reported.

What Should the 49ers Do With Brandon Aiyuk?

Getty San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Trading Aiyuk was already proving to be a difficult task, and while the trade deadline could spring a team into action, it doesn’t seem like any team is willing to part with any sort of draft capital on a guy who has been a major flight risk for the past two years now. As a result, a new plan may be needed for Aiyuk.

The most likely outcome is that Aiyuk gets released, which would make him free to sign with any team. This is a situation San Francisco seems intent to move on from, and cutting Aiyuk may be the easiest path forward. More clarity on Aiyuk’s future should emerge on Friday, and you can bet folks across the league will be keeping a close eye on this situation, even though there doesn’t appear to be much trade interest for him.