Jets Get Candid Garrett Wilson Take Amid 49ers Trade Speculation

The question ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline is whether the San Francisco 49ers will make a move to bolster their wideout room, which has been hit by injuries, with the most significant being Mike Evans.

Now, could the Niners stand pat until players get healthy? That’s a real possibility. However, a major trade could be what catapults them to being the clear favorite in the NFC to reach the Super Bowl.

As for which player, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been one of the names in the trade speculation conversation. Nonetheless, it doesn’t appear that the Jets will entertain trading Wilson despite being 2-6.

Nonetheless, former NFL QB Boomer Esiason believes the Jets should do right by Wilson and trade him before the deadline.

“I would think that Garrett Wilson is probably as frustrated as anybody over there at Florham Park,” Esiason said in a Nov. 2 video from WFAN.

“He’s saying all the right things right now. But if you want to do a guy a favor, if you really want to do a guy that you think has been a good player for you, who’s done everything that you’ve asked and you’ve paid him well, you want to do him a favor, you’ve got to get him out of here if you can get the assets back. That’s the only reason why you would do it.”

Jets Can Withstand Trading Garrett Wilson for Right Price

Moreover, Esiason notes that the Jets have two promising receivers, and if a team is willing to offer a package worthy of a No. 1 receiver, then New York should take the assets to help rebuild this team.

“Watching Omar Cooper Jr., watching Adonai Mitchell when he’s playing, and that catch he made [in Week 8] was ridiculous and you have a Garrett Wilson that everybody’s talking about,” Esiason added. “He’s untouchable. He’s untouchable. Again, I’m only advocating for it if, in fact, he can get the assets back that he would require to send a 1A receiver out.”

Reporter Doesn’t See Major Garrett Wilson Trade for 49ers

As for the Niners, while trading for Wilson will give the 49ers a No. 1 wideout for the foreseeable future and a good pairing with Mike Evans for QB Brock Purdy, 49ers reporter for NBC Sports Bay Area, Matt Maiocco, doesn’t see that type of move happening.

“The player I’ve heard fans clamoring for, who would be along the lines of Jeffrey Simmons, but on the other side of the ball, is wide receiver Garrett Wilson,” Maiocco said during an Oct. 29 appearance on KNBR. “You would have to give up a lot because he’s under contract for a while, but he’s also under contract at a salary of around $30 million a year.

“I think the 49ers could do something similar to what they did last year in acquiring Keion White, where you don’t necessarily know too much about the player, but he’s on a fixed salary for this year and next. Maybe he’s fallen out of favor or doesn’t fit a new coach’s scheme. I could see something like that happening.”