Kyle Shanahan Reveals Trade Deadline Update After 49ers Beat Raiders

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 7-1 after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 38-17 in Week 9. With the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaching, the victory gives San Francisco even more reason to consider making another move to address any remaining weaknesses.

Their strong start has put them firmly in contention, giving the front office reason to believe this roster has what it takes to compete for a Super Bowl. After the win over the Silver and Black, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media about the trade deadline.

“It feels like any one of the 32 teams can make a trade,” Shanahan told reporters postgame (h/t KNBR). “I’m not trying to be a smartass at all, but trust me, my family’s hounding me as much as you guys are. I know it’s fun to talk about these things, and everybody talks through trades, but when it comes down to it, how many players are really available?

“How many teams actually go through with it? It’s definitely not like free agency. We’ve already made one big move, and hopefully there will be options that make sense for us. I know we’re working hard and looking at it.”

49ers Get Trade Deadline Prediction for Chargers’ Khalil Mack

One potential trade target is Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher, Khalil Mack. With the Chargers now at 0-8 and Mack playing on a one-year contract, Los Angeles could consider moving the veteran pass rusher rather than risk losing him without receiving anything in return.

A trade would give the Chargers an opportunity to recoup a draft pick while potentially giving the 49ers another experienced defender. With the trade deadline looming, FOX Sports NFL writer Eric D. Williams predicts that Mack will stay in California, but head up north to the 49ers.

“A team like the San Francisco 49ers will make a play for Mack,” Williams wrote in a Nov. 7 article. “Even with the potential return of Nick Bosa from a calf injury, San Francisco could use more pass-rush help and is in position to chase a Super Bowl.

“Also, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has experience with plugging elite pass rushers into his system midseason. He executed a similar situation when the Los Angeles Rams traded for Von Miller and won the Super Bowl after the 2021 season.”

Niners’ Defense Played Big Role in Win Over Raiders

Even with a player of Mack’s caliber, the 49ers defense played a major role in beating Las Vegas in Week 9. The unit forced five turnovers against the Raiders, coming away with three interceptions and forcing two fumbles.

Those plays repeatedly put the Raiders’ offense in difficult situations and helped the 49ers control the game. Following the win, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey spoke with FOX Sports’ Allison Williams about the defense’s showing against Las Vegas.

“It’s unbelievable,” McCaffrey told Williams postgame. “It’s inspiring, too, just not giving up on drives, even at the 1-yard line, and continuing to play so hard. That’s the kind of standard those guys have set since training camp. To see it come to life in the game is awesome.”