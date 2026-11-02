49ers Linked to Trade for All-Pro Pass Rusher After DeForest Buckner Deal

The San Francisco 49ers are set to return from their bye week in Week 9, and when they begin practicing, they will welcome back star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who is returning to where he began his career after getting picked up in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts last week. Buckner’s return to town will help shore up San Fran’s defensive line, which has been hit hard by injuries this year.

Adding Buckner into the fold is a blockbuster move for the Niners, and there’s no doubt he will make this team better. And yet, the front office doesn’t appear to be content just yet, as reports have emerged indicating that the team is still looking for help along its defensive line, with veteran Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack emerging as a real target for San Francisco.

49ers Linked to Khalil Mack Trade

I told you last week the #Bears and #49ers were aggressive in trying to make trades — and both did…They’re not done. I’m told both the Bears and 49ers are still looking to make MORE moves. 👀I discussed it with @Realrclark25 on #ThePivot: https://t.co/gViwlbv7CL pic.twitter.com/kRUY4reBQJ— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 2, 2026

Buckner initially began his career with the 49ers after they selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Since then, he’s earned three Pro Bowl selections and a spot on the All-Pro First Team in 2021. Now, he will help shore up the interior of San Fran’s defensive line, which has been one of the biggest areas of need all season long.

While Buckner’s arrival fixes one problem along the Niners’ d-line, they still could use help in the pass rusher department. Buckner can obviously get after the quarterback, considering how he has 75.5 sacks and counting so far in his career, but adding someone who specializes in taking down the quarterback is something this team could still do.

Enter Mack, who is biding his time on the winless Chargers. The 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, Mack isn’t necessarily the player he once was earlier in his career, but he still has a nose for the quarterback, as he’s picked up three sacks in seven games on a struggling L.A. team. Even with Buckner in tow, NFL insider Jordan Schultz still believes that the team is plotting a move for Mack before the trade deadline strikes.

“I think the 49ers are still looking for a receiver and a pass rusher … There’s a lot of Khalil Mack buzz,” Schultz said on “The Pivot.

Should the 49ers Trade for Khalil Mack?

Getty KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 18: Linebacker Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers in action during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

While San Francisco has done a great job to race out to a 6-1 record this season, it hasn’t exactly managed to sack the quarterback that much this year. Keion White is leading the way with 3.5 sacks, and while getting Nick Bosa back from injury should help, this is a group that could use help even when he’s fully healthy.

For that reason, trading for Mack obviously makes sense. The Chargers seem resigned to dealing him, as rumors have been swirling around him for months. Other teams (such as his former Chicago Bears squad) are also in on him, so that may make landing Mack a bit tougher, but considering how promising of a start the Niners’ 2026 campaign has gotten off to, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the front office go above and beyond in order to land the nine-time Pro Bowler.