Ex-49ers Player Has Message for Seahawks After Dre Greenlaw Ejection

In the middle of the second quarter, the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks‘ Week 5 game got extra chippy, leading to the ejection of Dre Greenlaw. On the play, the Niners linebacker had a late hit on Sam Darnold and then head-butted linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

While it was Greenlaw who paid the price and was ejected, a former Niner defensive lineman believes that the linebacker shouldn’t have been the only one thrown out of the game.

After Greenlaw’s ejection, former 49er Ian Williams wrote on X that Jones should’ve also been ejected from the game.

“Ernest Jones should’ve been ejected as well!” Williams wrote on Oct. 11 during the 49ers-Seahawks game. “He stepped into Dre Greenlaw face taunting! Don’t step into someone’s face without a helmet!”

Moreover, Williams followed up that post by saying he’s not too upset with how Greenlaw handled the situation that led to the headbutt with Jones.

“Dre Greenlaw really about that life,” Williams added on X. “Adrenaline on 1000. Just sprinted to make a tackle and got up around a sea of Seattle players talking [sh–], and one got in his face without his helmet and said something crazy. I’m not mad at Dre.”

Tom Brady on Dre Greenlaw’s Hit on Sam Darnold

Meanwhile, during the broadcast FOX Sports color analyst Tom Brady sounded as though he didn’t have a problem with the hit on Darnold.

“It’s funny, because usually Dre Greenlaw isn’t in the middle of things,” Brady said. “No love lost over there. And I never thought, as a Niner, you’d want to be in a body of Seahawks. But he and his compadres have no problem. They have no fear. And I don’t think that’s an illegal hit at all.”

Nonetheless, it appears as though the 49ers veteran will be facing a second straight week with a fine for his ejection. On Oct. 10, the NFL announced its fines for Week 4, and Greenlaw appeared on the list.

The 29-year-old was fined for what the league deemed unsportsmanlike conduct when Greenlaw was taunting at the 3:11 mark in the first quarter. As a result, the league is fining Greenlaw $11,941 for his taunt.

49ers’ George Kittle on Playing in Hostile Seattle Environment

While Greenlaw found himself in a sea of Seahawks players after his hit on Darnold, the 49ers are playing in a hostile environment in Seattle.

Recently, Niners tight end George Kittle noted that he has extra motivation for playing in Seattle, understanding that the team is going into a hostile crowd, but that’s only giving the veteran more juice to play in this game.

“Our offense was not efficient last time we played them,” Kittle said on Oct. 8. “I think our defense did a great job when we were at home, and playoffs was whatever that was. So our goal is to go out there, score points, and keep our defense off the field. I don’t know if it’s any extra inspiration, but all I know is that it’s Seattle week.

“We’re going to Seattle, one of my favorite stadiums to play in because of how much they don’t like us. It’s a fantastic fan base. It’s going to be super loud. It’s our first real road game with an active crowd, or a crowd that’s fully against us. I couldn’t be looking more forward to it. We need to go make a statement and stay on the field as an offense.”