NFL Announces Punishment for 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw After Week 4 Win

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw likely had extra motivation when playing his former team, the Denver Broncos, in Week 4. Nonetheless, while the Niners came away with the victory, Greenlaw is coming away with a fine.

On Oct. 10, the NFL announced its fines for Week 4, and Greenlaw appeared on the list. The 29-year-old was fined for what the league deemed unsportsmanlike conduct when Greenlaw was taunting at the 3:11 mark in the first quarter.

As a result, the league is fining Greenlaw $11,941 for his taunt. The 49ers linebacker wasn’t the only player to receive a fine from this game, as Broncos’ Ben Powers was also hit with a fine due to a play that the league saw as unnecessary roughness, which was a blindside block. Because of that play, the NFL fined Powers $17,911.

Dre Greenlaw’s Interaction With Broncos HC Sean Payton

During the game against the Broncos on Oct. 4, Greenlaw had a brief exchange with head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines after making a tackle. After the game, Greenlaw spoke with reporters about that moment during the game.

“I just pointed at him, to be honest,” Greenlaw told reporters after the game. “I love all the players. Every single person that’s on that field over there. It was nothing. There were a couple of them that weren’t there last year [and] they got to talk. But everybody else that I was with out there last year, for the most part, they know how to play the game. So it’s all love and respect.”

Meanwhile, Payton was also asked the question, and nothing personal came from the Broncos’ head coach regarding that exchange with Greenlaw.

“I think the world of him, really love everything about him, and so he plays with that emotion,” Peyton told reporters postgame. “So, all good.”

49ers’ George Kittle on Facing Seahawks Defense in Week 5

Meanwhile, turning the page to Week 5, the Niners have a big game against the Seattle Seahawks. What works in the Niners’ favor is that Seattle has allowed at least 23 points in each of its last two games after surrendering just 17 points combined in its first two contests.

San Francisco will be hoping that the Seahawks’ recent defensive struggles continue, though slowing down Seattle is easier said than done. 49ers tight end George Kittle offered an honest assessment of what makes the Seahawks’ defense so tough to play against.

“Their D-line,” Kittle told reporters on Oct. 8. “What I think is, if you guys watch them, they play very safe, bend-but-don’t-break coverages, but their DBs are all incredibly aggressive and violent, which allows them to play aggressively. They’re not scared of hitting or coming downhill. That allows their D-line to play super aggressively, too.

“All around, they’re a very special defense. I don’t know what their weak link is on defense. I know they lost a couple of guys, but then they added guys who are still really good. This is a very, very elite defense, and their head coach knows what the heck he’s doing.”