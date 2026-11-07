San Francisco 49ers Make Mike Evans Announcement Before Raiders Game

The San Francisco 49ers have their official answer on Mike Evans. Their receiving corps has a much bigger problem.

Evans was ruled out Friday for Sunday’s Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, with rib and Achilles injuries listed on the final injury report. He missed all three practices this week.

He is one of three San Francisco receivers ruled out. Deebo Samuel Sr. and Christian Kirk also will miss the game, while Demarcus Robinson is questionable with an ankle injury.

For quarterback Brock Purdy, the uncertainty now centers on who will be available around him.

Is Mike Evans Playing This Week?

No, Evans has been ruled out by the San Francisco 49ers with ribs and achilles injuries.

Friday’s designation follows general manager John Lynch’s warning that Evans was unlikely to play against Las Vegas. Heavy previously covered Lynch’s update on Evans and Samuel and his subsequent explanation of the team’s approach to Evans’ recovery.

As Cole Sullivan detailed in Heavy’s coverage of Lynch’s comments, the general manager emphasized avoiding another flare-up. He referenced Christian McCaffrey’s experience with Achilles tendinitis while cautioning that each player’s situation is different.

The distinction Friday is straightforward: Evans’ absence is now confirmed. His return date is not.

Evans aggravated his Achilles during the Oct. 19 win over the Washington Commanders, leaving late in the second quarter. According to Field Level Media’s report published by Reuters, he finished that game with three catches for 94 yards despite missing the second half.

He then missed the loss to Atlanta before San Francisco’s Week 8 bye. Sunday’s absence means the extra time between games did not produce a return against the Raiders.

The production is difficult to replace. Evans has 27 receptions for 420 yards and three touchdowns this season, averaging 15.56 yards per catch. Those numbers include seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown against Seattle.

That is more than a familiar name missing from the lineup. Purdy loses a receiver who has already delivered both scoring plays and substantial gains downfield in his first season with San Francisco.

49ers Receiver Injuries Put Focus on Demarcus Robinson

Samuel is out with a hamstring injury, and Kirk is out with a knee injury. Robinson remained limited throughout the week.

His questionable designation leaves another unresolved piece of the receiver rotation. The 49ers cannot treat him as a confirmed replacement for the three unavailable veterans.

There was better news elsewhere on offense. McCaffrey progressed to full participation Friday and has no game designation. Left tackle Trent Williams also finished the week practicing fully without a game designation.

That gives San Francisco some stability around Purdy. It does not settle the receiver rotation.

Saturday’s roster decisions and Sunday’s inactive list will clarify the remaining options. Evans, Samuel and Kirk are already out of the equation; Robinson’s availability is the next decision to watch.