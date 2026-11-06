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Tom Brady Makes Strong Statement on 49ers QB Brock Purdy

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 18: Sports analyst Tom Brady looks on prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

We’re now at the halfway point of the NFL season, and through seven games, few quarterbacks have played at the level Brock Purdy has in his fifth year with the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite navigating a plethora of injuries on the offensive side of the ball, Purdy has completed 69.2% of his passes for 1,748 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also rushed 32 times for 161 yards and one touchdown.

Tom Brady Makes Strong Statement on Purdy

This week, NFL legend Tom Brady shared his weekly power rankings for Fox Sports, and he also discussed his MVP picks at the midway point of the season.

Brady couldn’t settle on one specific player, but he named four candidates: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Purdy.

“There’s nothing I like less than trying to figure out who’s the MVP not even halfway through the season,” Brady said.

“Brock Purdy, the 6-1 Niners, I don’t think they would be in that position without Brock’s steady dependable consistent play. He’s done so many great things,” he added.

49ers GM John Lynch Praises Purdy

San Francisco took a chance on Purdy in 2022 with the final pick in the NFL Draft. The league labels the player drafted last “Mr. Irrelevant,” but Purdy has been anything but that since entering the NFL.

49ers general manager John Lynch recently praised Purdy’s performance this season and continued development.

“He’s extremely talented,” Lynch said. “You see him, the way he goes and extends plays. He’s done it in each and every game, aside from being able to stay in the pocket and progress.

“He’s competitive. He always finds a way to get better,” he continued. “I think, this year, he kind of took it personally that people are saying he’s a layer thrower. I’m seeing him come out with shoulder turn and driving the ball this year.

“I think that’s what the great ones do. They identify things they want to work on, and they get it done. I could talk about Brock all day long. And I’m probably going too long, but he’s easy to do that with.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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