49ers Get Insider Update on DeForest Buckner Amid Trade Speculation

The San Francisco 49ers have emerged in trade speculation ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline, with discussions centering on whether the team could continue its trend of bringing back former players.

San Francisco reunited with Dre Greenlaw and Deebo Samuel Sr. last offseason, and DeForest Buckner has now entered the trade speculation conversation. The Indianapolis Colts recently fired general manager Chris Ballard, raising questions about whether the team could consider trading some of its veteran players before the deadline.

Buckner is in the final year of his contract, giving Indianapolis a limited window to secure a return for the defensive tackle before he becomes a free agent this upcoming offseason.

With Buckner’s name in the rumor mill, The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero shared the latest on where the veteran defensive lineman’s situation stands.

“The Colts have received strong trade interest in guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in recent days, and no player is expected to be off-limits—if they decide to sell before the November 10 trade deadline,” Pelissero wrote in his Oct. 24 newsletter, “The Sweep.”

“That includes running back Jonathan Taylor, who also figures to be the subject of calls over the next couple of weeks. After firing GM Chris Ballard on Monday in what she called “a deliberate decision” that doesn’t affect the team’s goals for this season, Colts owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon wants to see how the team responds before greenlighting any major moves.”

Colts Will Need to Make Major Decision on Trade Assets

Moreover, Pelissero notes that the Colts have a decision to make whether they get the draft capital now for their next general manager to start this rebuild or wait for any compensation picks in 2028. With Indianapolis not having a first round pick in next year’s draft, it’s likely they will want the draft capital now rather than waiting.

“Any deadline trades this year could help replenish some draft capital for the next GM,” Pelissero added in his newsletter. “With the likes of Nelson or Buckner, it’s a choice between a pick now or possible compensatory picks in 2028 if they leave in free agency.

“With players under contract, such as Taylor, the question then becomes whether the Colts could get better value now or later.”

DeForest Buckner on His Future Amid 49ers Trade Speculation

Ahead of their Week 7 game against the Minnesota Vikings, the veteran defensive lineman was asked about his future.

“Right now, I’m just focused on the Vikings,” Bucker told reporters on Oct. 22. “I know how it works, but it’s just distractions right now. I got a job to do, and my job is to prepare my best this week to help my team and beat the Vikings.”

The Colts’ defensive lineman has played 304 total snaps, leading to a 63.9 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he has generated 19 total pressures, six sacks, 10 hurries, and three QB hits, per PFF. Buckner has also recorded 13 solo tackles, 11 stops, and three batted passes.

It will be interesting to see if the Niners do decide to fire off the draft capital needed to secure a trade and bring back their former player to the Bay Area.