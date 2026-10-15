Seattle Seahawks Announce 7-Player Roster Decision Before Broncos Game

The Seattle Seahawks have finalized their game-day roster ahead of Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos, with seven players officially designated inactive for the October 15 matchup.

Seattle announced its inactive list shortly before kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High, confirming the absences of linebackers Drake Thomas and Chazz Surratt, along with five additional players.

The announcement also confirms that quarterback Jalen Milroe will serve as the team’s emergency third quarterback.

The Seahawks enter Thursday’s matchup at 3-2, looking to rebound from a Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Their latest roster decisions leave Seattle particularly thin at linebacker, where head coach Mike Macdonald will need to adjust his defensive rotation against Denver.

Seahawks Announce 7 Inactive Players vs. Broncos

According to the team’s official public relations account, the following players will be inactive Thursday night:

LB Chazz Surratt

LB Drake Thomas

CB Avery Smith

RB Robert Henry

WR Montorie Foster Jr.

NT Brandon Pili

QB Jalen Milroe (emergency third quarterback)

Thomas and Surratt were both ruled out on Wednesday’s final injury report, so their inclusion comes as no surprise.

Thomas suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to San Francisco, while Surratt has been dealing with a calf injury that kept him out of practice throughout the short week.

Milroe’s designation also carries an important distinction. Under the NFL’s emergency third quarterback rule, he can enter the game if Seattle’s two active quarterbacks are unable to continue because of injury or disqualification.

He cannot enter simply because of poor performance by the quarterbacks ahead of him.

The remaining inactive designations reflect Seattle’s decisions about its available game-day personnel, including another week on the sideline for running back Robert Henry.

Seahawks Make Linebacker Changes With Drake Thomas Out

Thomas’ absence is arguably the most consequential development from Seattle’s inactive list.

The starting linebacker injured his ankle against the 49ers but managed to finish the game. He did not participate in practice this week, forcing Seattle to turn to another option against the Broncos.

Tyrice Knight is expected to start in Thomas’ place, giving the 2024 fourth-round selection an opportunity for an expanded role on defense.

Seattle also made a corresponding depth adjustment earlier Thursday, elevating linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo from the practice squad.

Ciarlo, who joined Seattle’s practice squad in September, will be making his Seahawks debut. The former Army linebacker provides another option on defense and special teams with both Thomas and Surratt unavailable.

The Seahawks also elevated wide receiver Irv Charles, who is expected to contribute on special teams after recovering from a torn ACL that cost him the entire 2025 season.

Those moves give Seattle reinforcements at two positions affected by the week’s injury concerns.

Seahawks Get Positive Injury News Before Broncos Game

Despite the linebacker absences, Seattle enters Thursday night with encouraging news involving two of its most important players.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and defensive tackle Leonard Williams are both available after dealing with ankle injuries during the week.

Smith-Njigba was limited on Monday and Tuesday before returning to full participation Wednesday. Williams remained limited throughout the week but received no final injury designation.

Their availability is particularly important against a Broncos team missing cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Seattle will, however, remain without running back Zach Charbonnet, who has yet to be activated from the physically unable to perform list as he works back from a torn ACL.

With rookie Jadarian Price also on injured reserve, the Seahawks will again rely on a backfield featuring Emanuel Wilson, George Holani and Velus Jones Jr.

Seattle’s final inactive list settles the personnel questions before kickoff. The more consequential test comes on defense, where Knight will be asked to help replace Thomas against quarterback Bo Nix and the Broncos’ offense.