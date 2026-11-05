Former Seattle Seahawks WR Gets Dismissed By Klint Kubiak

Klint Kubiak wasted little time picking up Cody White after the Seattle Seahawks cut him in August. White turned his first three catches for the Las Vegas Raiders into touchdowns. Two months after their reunion, Kubiak’s team is moving on.

The Raiders released White on Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to the NFL transaction wire. Las Vegas made the move to clear a spot on its 53-man roster for tight end Carter Runyon to return from injured reserve, Silver and Black Pride reported.

That puts White back on the market less than a week before the trade deadline, and it gives Seattle another option at a position where it needed reinforcements on Monday night.

Why the Raiders Moved On From Cody White

Kubiak knew what he was getting when Las Vegas added White to its practice squad. He had coached the receiver as Seattle’s offensive coordinator in 2025, when White played 10 games for the eventual Super Bowl champions. Seattle re-signed White in March, then released him at final cuts on Aug. 30. The Raiders announced his signing the next day.

White had a path to playing time almost immediately. Las Vegas added him to the practice squad as it put Dont’e Thornton Jr. on injured reserve, then elevated White for each of its first three games. When Jack Bech went on injured reserve in late September, the Raiders signed White to the active roster.

White caught eight passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns in Las Vegas. That’s two more touchdowns than he scored across two seasons of regular-season action with Seattle.

The Raiders’ receiver room started to fill back up last week. Thornton came off injured reserve on Oct. 27 and Bech followed on Oct. 31. Four days after Bech returned, Las Vegas used White’s roster spot to bring back a tight end.

Could Cody White Return to the Seahawks?

Seattle can sign White right away. The transaction wire listed the move as the termination of a vested veteran’s contract, and under NFL rules, vested veterans released before the Nov. 10 trade deadline can sign with another team without going through waivers.

The timing is worth watching. Rashid Shaheed missed Monday’s game against the Chicago Bears with a knee injury, and the Seahawks elevated Montorie Foster Jr. from the practice squad for the game. Seattle had also worked out two wide receivers in the days leading up to kickoff.

White’s special-teams work is part of the case for bringing him back. He returned four kickoffs for 106 yards in 2025 and blocked a punt against the Los Angeles Rams in 2024. He also averaged 30 yards on his three catches under Kubiak last season. Seattle has already seen what he can do in a limited role, and it just spent a week looking for depth at his position.