Seahawks QB Drew Lock Sends Clear Injury Message Before Cardinals Game

Drew Lock expects to take every practice rep. The Seattle Seahawks’ training staff still gets the final say.

Preparing to replace injured starter Sam Darnold against the Arizona Cardinals, Lock delivered an encouraging update on his own elbow November 5. After spending the past two games as Seattle’s emergency third quarterback, he said he is approaching this week with a full workload in mind.

“I’m expecting to go take every rep,” Lock said during his press conference.

That is a meaningful shift for a quarterback whose throwing arm recently kept him out of his usual backup role. It also leaves Seattle with something to monitor before handing him the offense Sunday.

Drew Lock Says His Elbow Is Feeling Better

Lock did not offer a specific diagnosis or declare that his injury had completely healed. He did describe a better feeling after getting back to throwing.

“It’s doing a lot better,” Lock said. “It’s doing good. It’s doing good. I’m excited to be back out there.”

He added that it felt great to get under center and throw the previous day.

Asked how much he expected to throw over the rest of the week, Lock said he was treating it like a normal week. If the training staff wanted to reduce his workload, he would leave that decision to them.

His confidence does not establish an unrestricted practice designation. Seattle’s Wednesday injury report listed Lock as limited with a right elbow injury.

The distinction is between what Lock feels ready to do and how the Seahawks choose to prepare him. Taking every rep is his expectation, rather than an announced medical clearance.

Lock said the arm issue had bothered him for a couple of weeks. He also said he threw during individual periods last week, offering some detail about his work while Seattle kept him out of the active backup role.

Seahawks Prepare Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe for Arizona

Seattle’s quarterback order has changed quickly. Lock was the emergency third quarterback against Kansas City on October 25 and again against Chicago on November 2, with Jalen Milroe backing up Darnold.

Now, head coach Mike Macdonald has announced that Darnold will miss the Cardinals game with a quad injury. The plan is for Lock to start and Milroe to back him up, with both quarterbacks preparing to play.

Lock also sees value in Milroe getting practice work. He said live repetitions and the experience of preparing to play help a quarterback develop more than watching film or doing footwork drills alone.

For Lock, the assignment brings a familiar opponent. He started Seattle’s Week 2 win at Arizona, although he cautioned that both teams have changed since that meeting.

His immediate priority is simpler: get through the week ready to run the offense.

“I’m really excited,” Lock said. “Especially after a couple weeks, you know, not throwing too much and being able to get out in the huddle with the guys and throw the football, spin it around.”