Seahawks Announce Pair of Roster Moves Before Broncos Clash

The Seattle Seahawks are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for their Week 6 contest against the Denver Broncos, which will take place on Thursday Night Football. After suffering a brutal loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, the Seahawks are going to be highly motivated to get back in the win column when they take the field.

As always, injuries are going to play an important part in this game, especially with both teams operating on short weeks. Seattle is banged up at several positions, so ahead of the game, the team decided to make a pair of roster moves involving wide receiver Irv Charles and linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo in an effort to ensure it has enough depth to make it through this game.

Seahawks Elevate Irv Charles, Jimmy Ciarlo to Active Roster

Anytime you play on a short week, it’s going to be tough, and that certainly holds true for injured players. Heading into this game, Seattle knows it is going to be without one of its starting linebackers, Drake Thomas, and while he is no longer on the injury report, star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered an ankle injury in Week 5.

As a result, the team is adding Charles and Ciarlo to the active roster for this game. Charles just got activated off of injured reserve earlier this week after missing the start of the year with a knee injury, but rather than being added to the active roster, he was assigned to the practice squad. However, he will be on the field with the rest of his teammates on Thursday night.

Ciarlo also hasn’t played for Seattle this year, as he recently signed to the team’s practice squad. A fan favorite during 2024 when the Buffalo Bills were on Hard Knocks, Ciarlo has played in just one NFL game, but that appears set to change, as both he and Charles will get some run for the Seahawks against the Broncos.

The Seahawks elevated WR Irv Charles and LB Jimmy Ciarlo ahead of tonight’s game against the Broncos,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network shared in a post on X.

Seahawks Aiming to Get Back in the Win Column in Week 6

Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 11: Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks passes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Charles and Ciarlo are going to be the last layers of depth at their respective positions, so while they won’t play huge roles in this game, the Seahawks are going to need every player at their disposal to make a contribution in this game if they want to win. As a result, look for Charles and Ciarlo to do most of their work on special teams, while also potentially earning some snaps on offense and defense, respectively.

Just like Seattle, Denver is 3-2 through five games, but it hasn’t necessarily been the start to the season the team was hoping for. One team will go a long way towards righting the ship on Thursday night, while another will be left wondering where it has gone wrong through six games. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.