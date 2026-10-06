Joe Mixon’s Seahawks Tenure Ends Before It Starts After Physical News

Joe Mixon’s tenure as a member of the Seattle Seahawks never started.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that after a physical, the Seahawks did not sign Mixon to their practice squad.

Mixon had celebrated the perceived signing yesterday on social media., appearing to complete a comeback more than a year in the making.

Instead, his medical evaluation stopped it before it began.

Perhaps tellingly, the Seahawks also made a move yesterday to sign Robert Henry Jr. to their active 53-man roster.

Joe Mixon Signing Was Always Pending His Physical

Seattle’s agreement with Mixon was never entirely complete.

Schefter initially reported that the Seahawks planned to sign the veteran running back to their practice squad if he passed his physical.

The 30-year-old has not played in an NFL game since the 2024 season, when he rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Houston Texans and earned his second career Pro Bowl selection. A foot injury ultimately cost him the entire 2025 season, and Houston released him in March 2026.

Mixon’s extended absence made Monday’s apparent agreement with Seattle particularly notable.

He even addressed his comeback in an emotional social media post after the news surfaced, writing about the adversity he had endured while away from football.

One day later, his path back to the field is uncertain again.

Schefter did not report the specific reason Seattle decided not to proceed after Mixon’s physical, so it would be speculation to connect the decision directly to his previous foot issue.

Robert Henry Jr. Suddenly Becomes More Important for Seahawks

Fortunately for Seattle, Mixon was not its only running back addition.

The Seahawks signed Henry away from the Washington Commanders‘ practice squad and placed him directly on their active roster. He, like Mixon, also celebrated the move on social media.

That move now looks considerably more important.

Henry went undrafted out of UTSA in 2026 but produced 1,045 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per attempt during his final college season. He was particularly dangerous in the open field, producing five runs of at least 70 yards.

Seattle needs the depth.

First-round rookie Jadarian Price is on injured reserve with a chest injury, while Zach Charbonnet continues working his way back toward game action. That had left Emanuel Wilson and George Holani among Seattle’s primary healthy options before the Henry addition.

The Seahawks’ approach Monday initially looked like a two-part reinforcement plan: take a low-risk swing on the proven veteran with Mixon while adding a younger option to the 53-man roster in Henry.

Only half of that plan survived the next 24 hours.

For Mixon, the bigger question is now whether another NFL team will give him the same opportunity, and whether his next physical produces a different result.