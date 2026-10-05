Joe Mixon Breaks Silence After Signing With Seahawks

The newest member of the Seattle Seahawks’ backfield wasted little time introducing himself to the 12s.

Shortly after news broke on October 5 that Joe Mixon was joining the Seahawks, the veteran running back delivered a four-word message directly to Seattle fans.

“12’s WHAT’S HATNIN!!!!!” Mixon wrote on X.

The post was also reposted by Seahawks reporter Michael-Shawn Dugar, quickly putting Mixon’s message in front of the Seattle fan base.

Mixon’s arrival gives the Seahawks an accomplished — but fascinating — addition at a position that has suddenly become thin. He is expected to begin on Seattle’s practice squad after working out for the team Monday. Head coach Mike Macdonald said the Seahawks were still “going through the process” of getting Mixon added there.

Joe Mixon Returns After More Than a Year Away

Mixon’s message carries a little more weight considering how long he has waited to send it.

The 30-year-old did not play at all during the 2025 season because of a foot injury and was released by the Houston Texans in March 2026. His last NFL action came in January 2025.

Mixon addressed that lengthy absence in another social-media post after news of his Seattle deal surfaced, writing that fans did not know what he had been through over the previous year and a half and crediting his faith for getting him through it.

His most recent healthy season suggests why Seattle was willing to take a look.

Mixon rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games for Houston in 2024, earning his second career Pro Bowl selection. He has five 1,000-yard rushing seasons and more than 7,400 career rushing yards.

The question now is how much of that player remains after the lengthy layoff.

Seahawks Suddenly Need Running Back Depth

Seattle’s interest in Mixon comes at an obvious time.

Rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price is on injured reserve with a chest injury, while Zach Charbonnet has been ruled out against the San Francisco 49ers as he continues working back from the ACL tear that ended his 2025 season.

That leaves Emanuel Wilson, George Holani and Velus Jones Jr. on the active roster at running back.

Wilson has given Seattle production while the depth chart has thinned, so Mixon should not be viewed as walking straight into a featured role.

The practice-squad designation reinforces that.

For now, the Seahawks get an opportunity to evaluate a two-time Pro Bowler without immediately reshuffling the active roster. Mixon gets something just as significant: his first NFL home since his year-plus absence began.

And judging by his first message, he is plenty ready to meet the 12s.