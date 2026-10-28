Seattle Seahawks Get Bad News on Jonathan Taylor Trade After Colts Update

The Seattle Seahawks‘ chances of acquiring Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor appear to be shrinking as the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline approaches.

After Seattle acquired All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson from Indianapolis on Tuesday, Oct. 27, Colts head coach Shane Steichen provided another update Wednesday that could further complicate a potential blockbuster deal.

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, Steichen confirmed that Taylor has not requested a trade, even as other Indianapolis players are seeking opportunities elsewhere.

The development follows reports that the Colts are reluctant to part with their star running back, despite significant interest from teams around the NFL.

Colts Coach Shane Steichen Addresses Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Steichen was directly asked whether Taylor had requested a trade. His answer was simple: “No.”

“Those are hypothetical things right now,” Steichen said, according to ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “I know there’s stuff floating around out there, but JT’s on our football team.”

The comments came as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has requested a trade.

Downs, who is entering the final months of his rookie contract, acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his future.

“I’m open to whatever,” Downs said. “Whatever comes my way, come my way and we go from there.”

Indianapolis has already traded two of its most established veterans. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was sent to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2027 fourth-round pick, while Nelson was dealt to Seattle for a 2027 third-round selection and a 2028 fifth-rounder.

However, Taylor’s situation is different.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that opposing teams are not convinced Indianapolis will trade Taylor despite substantial interest. Fowler described a deal as far from certain.

The Colts also have financial and organizational reasons to keep him. Taylor signed a two-year, $44 million extension in August that keeps him under contract through the 2028 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously reported that Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon views Taylor as a potential centerpiece of the organization’s rebuild.

Taylor not requesting a trade does not prevent Indianapolis from moving him. But without pressure from the player, the Colts have another reason to hold firm on their asking price.

Seahawks Face Growing Obstacles to Jonathan Taylor Trade

Seattle was among four teams linked to Taylor by Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Oct. 25, joining the Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings.

However, the Seahawks’ acquisition of Nelson has already changed the equation.

Seattle surrendered its 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder to acquire the eight-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman. The Seahawks also previously traded their original 2027 fourth- and sixth-round selections, reducing the draft capital available for another major acquisition.

Indianapolis reportedly wants premium compensation for Taylor, who remains one of the NFL’s most productive running backs.

That would leave Seahawks general manager John Schneider contemplating another expensive move immediately after acquiring Nelson.

There is also the question of Seattle’s existing running backs.

Zach Charbonnet is progressing toward a return from the torn ACL he suffered during the Seahawks’ playoff victory over the 49ers in January. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday, Oct. 26, that Charbonnet would continue practicing fully while the team evaluates his recovery.

Rookie Jadarian Price, Seattle’s first-round selection in the 2026 NFL draft, is also expected to resume practicing after dealing with a chest injury.

Neither player has a confirmed return date, but their progress gives Seattle a potential alternative to surrendering more draft picks for Taylor.

Meanwhile, the Nelson acquisition provides an immediate upgrade to the offensive line, potentially improving the rushing attack regardless of which running back handles the workload.

Schneider has demonstrated a willingness to make aggressive moves before the trade deadline, so another blockbuster cannot be ruled out.

But Indianapolis has now made clear that Taylor is not pushing for an exit. Combined with the Colts’ reported reluctance to move him and Seattle’s recent investment in Nelson, the path to a Taylor trade looks increasingly narrow.