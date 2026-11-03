Seahawks Receive Jonathan Taylor Trade Idea After Week 8 Loss

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears, and their offense struggled, especially on third down, as they went 1-for-11. Moreover, their run game was nonexistent, with the Seahawks only recording 81 rushing yards.

As a result, the Seahawks offense needs more of a shot in the arm, aside from the trade that landed them Quenton Nelson. For FanSided’s Wynston Wilcox, Seattle needs to make another blockbuster move with the Indianapolis Colts after the Nelson trade.

In a Nov. 3 article, Wilcox floated a trade idea in which the Seahawks land Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. As part of his pitch, Wilcox has Seattle giving up a 2027 second-round pick, a 2027 compensatory third-round pick, and a 2027 compensatory sixth-round pick for Taylor.

“The Seahawks will have to give up a plethora of draft picks to get this deal done,” Wilcox wrote. “They could possibly do a player swap too, but because they are the defending Super Bowl champions, keeping draft picks should be the least of their concern.

“They picked up a haul of compensatory picks, and if you remember last year, the Seahawks started the draft with four total picks. Getting Taylor is more important than banking on draft potential. Indianapolis needs the draft capital, so getting two top-100 picks and a Day 3 pick for a star player should convince them to move on.”

Seahawks Need More Production From Its Running Game

The Seahawks welcomed back Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet, but couldn’t get much going on the ground as the team only had 81 rushing yards against the Bears.

“The Seahawks are 4-4 and on the brink of being outside the playoff bubble,” Wilcox added in his article. “They can’t hope that getting Price or Zach Charbonnet back is going to be enough.

“They need a proven weapon in the run game that can take this team to the next level. Taylor is the perfect replacement for Walker, and the longer they wait to make the move, the more likely they are to miss out on him.”

It will be interesting to see if the loss to the Bears, who made a major splash of their own trading for Jeffery Simmons, pushes the Seahawks to consider another move, whether that be for Taylor or someone else.

Richard Sherman Isn’t Worried About Seattle’s O-Line

Despite the arrival of Nelson, the Seahawks’ offensive line struggled to help the run game. However, even with that issue, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman isn’t worried about the team’s new-look offensive line and feels the unit will gel.

“I know people may feel like, ‘Oh, Quenton Nelson, man, he’s not worth the money. He’s not,'” Sherman said in a Nov. 2 video on “The Richard Sherman Podcast” YouTube channel. “Offensive linemen take a second to blossom and gel and do all that.

“Their offensive line’s going to be fine, I think, once Charles Cross gets back. Grey Zabel is still getting used to the footwork and the little things that are going to be different for this offensive line. I do think they’re going to be fine. The run game is still stagnant, not getting enough out of it.”