Will Seahawks Josh Jobe Get NFL Punishment Over Chargers Game Incident?

Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe and Chargers receiver Tre Harris drew offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct flags Sunday, in a first-quarter sequence during Seattle’s 30-23 Week 4 win at Lumen Field.

The penalties canceled each other out, but still leave the open question of whether the NFL fines either player a new punishment. Jobe already carries a disciplinary measure from Super Bowl LX on his record.

The game opened with the teams trading interceptions on consecutive snaps, and Los Angeles had driven to the Seattle 23 when the flags flew. The penalties came with 12:30 left in the first quarter, after Kimani Vidal ran through the left guard position for one yard on second-and-5. Ernest Jones tackled him.

Officials flagged both Jobe and Harris, calling unsportsmanlike conduct on each. The penalties offset, and the gain stood. Justin Herbert then threw incomplete to Quentin Johnston, and Cameron Dicker kicked a 40-yard field goal for a 3-0 Chargers lead.

No official report, penalty explanation or player quote describes what Jobe or Harris did. Video replay could not locate the fouls, according to Field Gulls. The flags landed in a penalty-filled game. Seattle drew 14 penalties for a franchise-record 150 yards, and Los Angeles drew 16 for 130. Together, the teams accepted 30 penalties for 280 yards. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald addressed his team’s seven personal fouls.

“Unacceptable,” Macdonald said, as quoted by ESPN.

Jobe, Harris Face Fine Risk

The NFL’s schedule sets a first unsportsmanlike conduct fine at $14,926 and a second at $20,897, according to NFL Football Operations fines page. An on-field flag does not guarantee a fine. League officials review every play, and they can fine an unflagged player or decline to fine a flagged one. Week 4 fines have not been announced. Week 1 and Week 2 fines came out the following Saturday.

Week 2 produced 22 unsportsmanlike fines totaling $300,089, mostly for illegal celebrations and vulgar acts, according to Front Office Sports.

Jobe, Harris Career Histories

Jobe’s only documented punishments from the NFL are two $9,222 fines from Super Bowl LX, totaling $18,444, for hitting Stefon Diggs out of bounds and throwing a punch at Diggs’ helmet, according to Pro Football Talk‘s report. No 2026 fine appears through Week 2.

Harris has no documented NFL fines or suspensions. He skipped the first day of 2025 training camp as an unsigned second-round pick, but that absence drew no fine because he was not under contract, according to NFL.com. Harris signed four days later.

Jobe, 28, was born in Miami and played at Alabama from 2018 to 2021, helping win the 2020 national championship. He went undrafted in 2022, signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, joined Seattle in 2024 and signed a three-year, $24 million extension in March, according to Seahawks.com. He has 16 tackles and an interception of Drake Maye through four starts this season.

Harris, 24, was born in Lafayette, Louisiana, and caught 220 passes for 3,532 yards at Louisiana Tech and Ole Miss, earning first-team All-SEC honors in 2024. The Chargers took him 55th overall in 2025. He has 43 catches for 533 yards and one touchdown in his career, including three for 60 yards against Seattle.