‘Hefty’ Proposed Trade Has Seahawks Land $106 Million Star in ‘Big Swing’ After Loss

The Seattle Seahawks are searching for answers after a blowout loss to the Chicago Bears. Seattle has one week to decide whether to make a late push for another blockbuster deal ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 10.

The Seahawks already made a major move to acquire star guard Quenton Nelson, and it remains to be seen whether Seattle will make another deal in the coming days. With the NFL trade deadline approaching, The Athletic’s Andrew Destin ponders whether the Seahawks could have another “big swing” remaining.

Much has been made about the Seahawks’ struggles on offense, but could the franchise look to bolster the team’s strength on defense? The analyst floated Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby as a potential trade target for the Seahawks.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest NFL rumors and what a possible blockbuster trade for Crosby would look like for Seattle.

Seahawks Rumors: What Would a Blockbuster Trade for Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Cost Seattle?

What would it cost the Seahawks to land Crosby in a blockbuster deal with the Raiders? Las Vegas has been adamant that their asking price for Crosby is two first-round picks.

This was the trade Las Vegas initially agreed to with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason before the franchise balked at Crosby’s medical evaluation. The Seahawks would likely need to trade two first rounders in order to land Crosby.

Seattle could look to counter with an offer of a first-round selection, second rounder and a veteran like Jarran Reed in exchange for Crosby.

NFL Trade Rumors: Raiders Would ‘Demand a Hefty Package’ for Maxx Crosby

Destin admitted that the Seahawks would need to trade a “hefty package” in order to land Crosby. There is also the financial implications of acquiring Crosby as the superstar pass rusher has a three-year, $106 million contract slated to go through the 2029 season.

“The Seahawks’ edge rushers aren’t as formidable as they were a season ago, and the group needs more help beyond this season,” Destin wrote in an October 29, story titled, “Seahawks trade deadline targets: Could John Schneider have more up his sleeve?” “Veteran DeMarcus Lawrence is planning to retire after 2026.

“Uchenna Nwosu has battled injuries throughout his Seattle tenure, turns 30 in December and is in the last year of his contract. Dante Fowler Jr., a 32-year-old who signed a one-year deal in May, hasn’t made much of an impact in his 11th NFL season. Acquiring either a win-now rental or a multiyear contributor would make sense,” Destin added.

“The Las Vegas Raiders would demand a hefty package for Crosby, and the Seahawks, who have been connected to Crosby before, would have to be comfortable with his health to make such an investment. He would likely have other suitors, too.”

The Seahawks have been linked to Crosby in the past, but it appears that the Raiders’ interest in cutting ties with the star defender has waned. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Las Vegas does not plan to trade Crosby ahead of the NFL deadline.