Seahawks Work Out 1,000-Yard Seattle Native After Joe Mixon U-Turn

The Seattle Seahawks are continuing to search for running back help, and their latest option comes with deep local ties.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported Tuesday that Seattle worked out former Baltimore Ravens running back Dontae McMillan, a Seattle native who starred at Chief Sealth International High School before beginning his college career at Weber State.

Seattle decided earlier Tuesday not to sign Joe Mixon following his physical, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter (via NFL.com). The Seahawks had been expected to add the two-time Pro Bowler to their practice squad.

Now, McMillan has become an extra name in a rapidly fluid backfield room.

McMillan Turned Heads With 63-Yard Ravens Run

McMillan went undrafted in April before signing with Baltimore as a rookie free agent.

The Ravens ultimately waived him during their final roster cutdown Aug. 30, but McMillan produced one play that made his explosiveness hard to miss. He broke loose for 63 yards against the Washington Commanders in Baltimore’s preseason finale. The Ravens’ official website highlighted the run after the game.

His college production offers more substance behind that flash.

McMillan transferred from Weber State to Eastern Michigan and enjoyed the best season of his college career in 2025. He rushed 177 times for 1,015 yards and four touchdowns, adding 33 receptions for 375 yards and three more scores.

That gave him 1,389 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns while earning second-team All-MAC honors. Eastern Michigan also named him its team MVP and most valuable offensive player.

What’s truly interesting is the possible Seahawks opportunity would amount to a homecoming for a player trying to secure his first regular-season NFL role.

Seahawks Still Searching for Help After Mixon Twist

Seattle’s interest in McMillan makes sense considering what has unfolded at running back.

The Seahawks placed first-round rookie Jadarian Price on injured reserve with a chest injury, while Zach Charbonnet continues working his way back from the torn ACL he suffered last postseason.

Charbonnet has returned to practice but has already been ruled out for Seattle’s Week 5 matchup with San Francisco.

Emanuel Wilson responded to the shortage with 120 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in Seattle’s 30-23 victory over the Chargers, but the Seahawks have made it clear they want more bodies in the room.

Coach Mike Macdonald summed up the situation Monday while discussing the Mixon workout.

“We’re down runners. We need running backs. He’s a good running back,” Macdonald said.

Mixon will not be that reinforcement after all, as McMillan can seize the day.