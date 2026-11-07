Seahawks’ Former All-Rookie Safety Draws Interest From Browns

Former Seattle Seahawks safety Jerrick Reed II is getting looks from another NFL team.

The 26-year-old worked out for the Cleveland Browns on Friday, Nov. 6, two months after the Tennessee Titans released him.

Reed was among five free agents Cleveland evaluated, according to the NFL transaction wire and KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, which cited the league’s transaction wire.

The Browns also brought in defensive backs Austin Brown and Darren Hall, along with running backs Ulysses Bentley and Elijah Tau-Tolliver.

Cleveland has yet to announce a signing, but Reed remains in consideration for a return to the league.

The former sixth-round pick has already drawn interest from another team this season.

Browns Work Out Former Seahawks Safety Jerrick Reed II

Seattle drafted Reed with the No. 198 overall pick in 2023 following his college career at New Mexico.

He made his mark on special teams during his first season.

Reed appeared in 10 games and recorded nine special teams tackles, tying for third on Seattle’s roster despite missing seven contests with a knee injury.

His performance earned him a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon also received the honor that year.

However, Reed struggled to regain that momentum after suffering a torn ACL in November 2023.

He played five games in 2024 and made five more appearances for Seattle the following season.

The Seahawks eventually waived him in November 2025 to make room for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

Tennessee claimed Reed the next day.

Jerrick Reed II Seeking NFL Return After Titans Release

Reed made three appearances with the Titans in 2025, including the first start of his NFL career.

He recorded five defensive tackles and one special teams stop.

Tennessee re-signed him to a one-year contract in March, but the team eventually parted ways with him in September.

The Arizona Cardinals brought Reed in for a workout Sept. 8, shortly after his departure from Tennessee.

That visit didn’t produce a reported deal.

Now Cleveland has taken a look at the former Seahawks defender, whose NFL experience includes 23 regular-season appearances.

Reed hasn’t played since January, but his early success on special teams gives him a credential as he tries to earn a new roster spot.