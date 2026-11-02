Seahawks’ Jonathan Taylor Trade Interest Gets Clarification: Report

The Seattle Seahawks have received a revealing update about their reported pursuit of Jonathan Taylor ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Although Seattle has been identified among the teams interested in acquiring the Indianapolis Colts‘ superstar running back, new reporting suggests the organization’s pursuit may have already ended.

Seahawks reporter Corbin K. Smith reported Sunday, Nov. 1, that Seattle initially discussed Taylor with Indianapolis before shifting its attention to eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson.

Colts Source Reveals Seahawks’ Jonathan Taylor Trade Discussions

Smith, writing for Emerald City Spectrum, brought forth new details about Seattle’s discussions with Colts interim general manager Ed Dodds.

According to Smith, a source connected to Indianapolis indicated that Seattle’s interest in Taylor “started and ended” during its initial conversations with Dodds.

Those discussions instead turned toward Nelson, whom Schneider reportedly considered the more desirable acquisition.

The two organizations ultimately reached an agreement Tuesday, Oct. 27, sending Nelson to Seattle in exchange for a 2027 third-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection.

Smith’s reporting suggests the Seahawks may have already accomplished their primary objective in negotiations with Indianapolis.

That development contrasts with the broader trade speculation surrounding Taylor.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday, Oct. 31, that the Colts were willing to trade their star running back, with multiple teams engaged in discussions.

Seattle was identified among five interested organizations, joining the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.

However, Smith’s information indicates that Seattle’s reported interest may have been preliminary rather than evidence of an ongoing pursuit.

Seahawks Have Another Plan to Improve Running Game

Seattle’s decision to prioritize Nelson could prove significant as the organization works to improve its rushing attack.

The Seahawks lost Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in free agency and have dealt with injuries to their remaining running backs.

However, the team is preparing to welcome Zach Charbonnet back for Monday night’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed Saturday, Oct. 31, that Charbonnet will make his season debut after recovering from the torn ACL he sustained during last season’s playoffs.

Rookie running back Jadarian Price also returned to practice after spending four games on injured reserve because of a chest injury.

Price could return against Chicago, although Seattle must first activate him to the 53-man roster.

Meanwhile, Nelson’s arrival provides a upgrade to the offensive line without requiring Schneider to surrender additional draft capital for Taylor.

The three-time first-team All-Pro is expected to take over at left guard, allowing Grey Zabel to move to right guard.

Nelson will make his Seahawks debut against Chicago on Monday, giving Seattle its first opportunity to evaluate its revamped offensive line.

And with Charbonnet returning and Price potentially following, the Seahawks may soon have a clearer picture of their running game before deciding whether a trade is necessary.