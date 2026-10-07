Seattle Seahawks HC Breaks Silence on Quick Joe Mixon Reversal

The Seattle Seahawks appeared headed toward adding one of the NFL’s most formidable available running backs.

Less than 24 hours later, that plan was dead.

Head coach Mike Macdonald didn’t elaborate much on what changed with Joe Mixon.

“Didn’t work out,” Macdonald said Wednesday, Oct. 7, per Fox 13’s Aaron Levine. “Probably the most we should say about it with respect to the process.”

ESPN’s Brady Henderson also provided an account.

Mike Macdonald when asked what happened with Joe Mixon: "It just didn't work out. That's probably the most we should say about it with respect to the process. Those things happen and it's just part of the process." https://t.co/QUgQvvPrlj — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 7, 2026

It was a notably guarded answer following a rapid turn of events.

Seattle worked out Mixon on Monday, and reports initially indicated the Seahawks planned to sign the two-time Pro Bowler to their practice squad pending his physical. B

By Tuesday, however, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team had decided against signing him after the examination, leaving Mixon on the free-agent market.

Macdonald’s latest response doesn’t clarify whether Mixon’s medical evaluation caused the deal to fall apart.

Seahawks’ Joe Mixon Pursuit Switched Fast

Just two days before his latest comments, Macdonald had been much more open about why Seattle was interested in Mixon.

“We’re down runners. We need running backs. He’s a good running back,” Macdonald said Monday.

At the time, the Seahawks were “going through the process” of adding Mixon to their practice squad, according to Macdonald. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Schefter both reported the move was expected to occur after Mixon completed his medical evaluation.

There was a bundle of reason for Seattle to explore the move.

Mixon missed the entire 2025 season because of a foot injury, but his previous healthy campaign was productive. He rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games for the Houston Texans in 2024, adding 309 receiving yards and another score. The season earned him his second Pro Bowl selection.

He has 7,428 career rushing yards and 74 total touchdowns.

That made Mixon an intriguing candidate for a Seattle backfield dealing with an atypical and unfortunate amount of turnover.

Macdonald declining to elaborate leaves the exact reason for the Seahawks’ reversal unclear.

Seahawks Pivot to RB Alternatives

Seattle has already moved on with its search for healthy bodies.

The Seahawks signed rookie Robert Henry Jr. off the Washington Commanders’ practice squad and added Seattle native Dontae McMillan to their own practice squad Tuesday.

Those additions came with first-round rookie Jadarian Price on injured reserve because of a chest injury.

Meanwhile, Zach Charbonnet is working through his 21-day practice window as he comes back from the torn ACL he suffered during Seattle’s postseason run last season.

That leaves Emanuel Wilson as the most established healthy option. Wilson delivered when Seattle needed him against the Los Angeles Chargers, producing 120 total yards and two touchdowns on 24 touches in the 30-23 victory.

The Seahawks may get Charbonnet back to strengthen the group. But right now, Mixon will not be part of the solution.

And judging from Macdonald’s seven-second explanation Wednesday, Seattle’s prepared to leave the reason why behind closed doors.