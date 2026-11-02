Seahawks’ Potential Trade Target Explodes for 3 Sacks Ahead of NFL Deadline

The Seattle Seahawks may think about reuniting with a former draft pick prior to the NFL trade deadline hitting.

Veteran pass rusher Jacob Martin, previously identified as a potential trade target for Seattle, showed off his dominance for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Martin recorded three sacks, three tackles for loss and five quarterback hits during Tennessee’s 43-36 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

That action increased Martin’s season total to a career-high 6.5 sacks through eight games, further spurring his value in the trade market.

Seahawks Trade Target Jacob Martin Raises Value With 3-Sack Performance

Martin provided one of the few defensive bright spots for Tennessee, which dropped to 1-7 despite forcing four turnovers against Cincinnati.

The veteran accounted for all three Titans sacks against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

His performance came just days after Tennessee traded All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears, leaving the Titans without their key defensive lineman.

Martin responded with his strongest individual showing of the season.

Sports Illustrated‘s Shaun Calderon identified Martin as a potential trade candidate Monday, Nov. 2, suggesting the pass rusher could now command additional draft compensation.

“Pass rushers are a premium come playoff time,” Calderon wrote.

Calderon added that he wouldn’t be surprised if an organization offered a mid-to-late Day 3 draft pick to acquire Martin.

And in addition to Calderon’s take, an Oct. 29 NFL.com analysis identified Martin among several potential edge-rushing additions for the defending Super Bowl champions.

The report placed Martin in the bargain category alongside Dorance Armstrong Jr. and Malcolm Koonce.

At the time, Martin had registered 3.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits through seven games.

His three-sack performance against Cincinnati nearly doubled his season sack total.

Jacob Martin Could Address Seahawks’ Pass-Rushing Needs

Martin has a history with the Seahawks.

Seattle selected the Temple product in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft, and he recorded three sacks during his rookie season.

The Seahawks subsequently traded Martin to the Houston Texans in 2019 as part of the deal that brought Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle.

After putting in time with several organizations, including the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, Martin signed a two-year contract with Tennessee in March 2026.

His breakout season has come as Seattle ponders if more moves should happen despite acquiring eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson from Indianapolis.

The Seahawks have several quality defensive linemen, but their long-term edge-rushing outlook isn’t set in stone.

DeMarcus Lawrence has indicated he plans to retire following the 2026 season, while Uchenna Nwosu is approaching free agency. Dante Fowler Jr. also joined Seattle on a one-year contract this offseason.

Martin’s existing relationship with the organization, recent production and potentially decent acquisition cost could make him a logical candidate.

Of course, the Titans would need to be willing to move him, notably in the wake of Simmons’ departure.

And following Sunday’s gameday display, Martin’s asking price could be higher than it was when he first emerged as a possible Seattle target.