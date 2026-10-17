Seahawks Urged to Trade for Eagles’ Superstar Saquon Barkley

The Seattle Seahawks have watched one star running back leave their backfield.

Mike Florio thinks they should explore bringing another one in.

Following Seattle’s 17-14 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos on October 15, Pro Football Talk’s lead floated the blockbuster solution of trading for Saquon Barkley for the Seahawks’ rushing attack.

“If you really want to make a commitment to the running game, you make a play for Saquon Barkley,” Florio said during an October 16 discussion with Michael Holley.

PFT Live’s accompanying post argued that Seattle made a mistake allowing Kenneth Walker III to leave in free agency and suggested a Barkley trade as a potential remedy.

The proposal comes with complications, including Barkley’s health and whether the Philadelphia Eagles would entertain moving him. Holley saw enough uncertainty in Philadelphia to think about Florio’s idea.

Holley Says Saquon Barkley Trade Idea Isn’t ‘Crazy’

“I don’t think it’s crazy based on what we’ve seen from the Philadelphia Eagles this year,” Holley said. “Not only are they underperforming, but as we know, they’ve been very aggressive in kind of remaking the roster.”

Philadelphia has made at least one significant move involving an offensive starter.

On October 7, the Eagles announced an agreement to trade two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Cam Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens. Philadelphia’s return was a 2027 fifth-round selection and a 2028 second-rounder.

The Eagles have since needed an adjustment at quarterback, although that move came in response to a medical issue.

Philadelphia signed quarterback Joe Milton from the Dallas Cowboys practice squad on October 16. Jalen Hurts is sidelined after the team disclosed a superficial blood clot in his calf.

Milton’s arrival adds depth, as Tanner McKee will start against the Carolina Panthers, according to the Eagles.

Seahawks’ Barkley Proposal Comes With a Health Question

Seattle’s latest loss supplied fresh reason to examine its offensive balance.

Against Denver, Sam Darnold attempted 51 passes and threw two interceptions. Emanuel Wilson led Seattle’s rushing attack with 52 yards on 14 carries, while George Holani added 20 yards and a touchdown on five attempts. The loss dropped Seattle to 3-3.

Acquiring Barkley would hand Seattle an accomplished and lethal workhorse back, but evaluating such a move starts with his availability.

Philadelphia listed Barkley as out against Carolina with a hamstring injury after he missed practice throughout the week. Any team considering a trade would have to weigh his recovery against the help it needs.

The 29-year-old has 182 rushing yards on 36 carries through four appearances this season, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt. His production follows a 1,140-yard rushing season in 2025 and a 2,005-yard campaign in 2024, when he earned AP Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Those numbers explain the attraction. Barkley has demonstrated the ability to carry a rushing attack, and his current yards-per-carry average remind those of his effectiveness despite limited opportunities.

However, it feels like the Eagles wouldn’t let go a big part of their championship-level teams like they did with A.J.

The Seahawks would need to determine an acceptable trade price and how quickly Barkley could contribute.