Seahawks’ Terrion Arnold Gets New Court Date as NFL Return Stays on Hold

The Seattle Seahawks have a new date to watch in Terrion Arnold’s legal case, though it has no firm answer about when the cornerback might take the field.

Arnold’s next status hearing in Tampa, Florida, is scheduled for Dec. 15, Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta reported Tuesday. Arnold appeared remotely at his previous hearing Monday, via Field Level Media.

The new date comes with Arnold still on the NFL’s Commissioner’s Exempt List, which bars him from practicing or playing for Seattle.

Dec. 15 could still have nothing to do with an announced NFL deadline for deciding Arnold’s status. The league determines whether he can return to team activities, and the case could develop before or after the hearing.

December Hearing Extends Seahawks’ Wait for Clarity

Arnold faces eight felony charges tied to an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery in February.

Prosecutors accuse him of helping organize a confrontation with three men whom he believed had stolen property from a Florida rental home. His representatives have denied his involvement, and Arnold has pleaded not guilty.

As Heavy noted yesterday, co-defendant Boakai Hilton pleaded guilty and received a 10-year prison sentence. His agreement requires him to testify truthfully in future proceedings, including a potential trial involving Arnold. Two other co-defendants previously pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate.

The Seahawks signed Arnold on Aug. 29, knowing his legal case remained unresolved. The team then placed him on the exempt list. He can attend meetings and receive his salary, but he has yet to practice or appear in a game for his new club.

The December hearing is another checkpoint, although it doesn’t set a trial date, and there has been no announced change to Arnold’s NFL designation. FOX 13’s account of Monday’s court proceedings reported that a trial date hadn’t been announced.

Macdonald Left Arnold’s Return to the NFL

Seattle’s interest in Arnold began well before Monday’s hearing.

The Detroit Lions selected him in the first round of the 2024 draft, and he started 22 games over his first two seasons. Detroit released him after the charges were filed in June.

The Seahawks saw a young cornerback with starting experience, even as they faced an unknown wait to see whether he would become available.

Coach Mike Macdonald addressed that uncertainty when the Seahawks agreed to terms with Arnold in August. He said the team respected the legal process and would “let the league decide if and when his return to play is.”

Macdonald also said Seattle liked Arnold’s physicality and saw a possible fit for him in its secondary.

The circumstances have grown more complicated since then.

Hilton’s agreement gives prosecutors an extra potential witness, while the new hearing date underscores how much of Arnold’s case remains pending.

Neither development, on its own, tells the Seahawks when they can put him on a practice field.