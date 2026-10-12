Exclusive: Carnell Tate Issues Strong Message on Titans Offense

The Tennessee Titans suffered a disappointing 26-3 loss at the hands of their division rival, the Houston Texans, in Week 5, dropping their record to 0-5 on the season. Simply put, not much went right for this team, as it continues to look to find a way to get the most out of their roster.

One of the most talented players the Titans have at their disposal is rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate, who flashed his star potential in Week 4 when he caught nine passes for 145 yards against the Baltimore Ravens. In an exclusive interview with Heavy on Titans, Tate pulled back the curtain on Tennessee’s offense, while also discussing his new collaboration with SNICKERS and adidas.

Carnell Tate Still Believes in Titans Offense

Over the offseason, the Titans underwent quite a bit of change, both in terms of their coaching staff and their roster. In an effort to help the team take the next step forward, Robert Saleh was hired to be the team’s new head coach, with Brian Daboll being tabbed as his offensive coordinator. The results haven’t materialized yet, but Tate believes that the contrast in Saleh and Daboll’s styles makes them an effective pairing.

“It’s been great,” Tate told Heavy on Titans when discussing his work with the new-look coaching staff. “Coach Saleh is a defensive-minded coach, and Coach Daboll brings creativity to the offense.”

With so many new pieces, Tennessee is still trying to figure out what makes its motor tick on offense. Tate has quickly proven himself to be capable of helping the passing attack pick up yards, and he’s looking to establish himself as a more consistent option for quarterback Cam Ward when he’s looking to air the ball out. Going 0-5 out of the gate is tough, but Tate made it clear that he believes the offense is making progress as the season unfolds.

“We’re getting close,” Tate declared. “I see progress each week. I just need to keep getting better and making plays for my team.”

Carnell Tate Discusses His Work With SNICKERS and adidas

Getty Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate

Off the field, Tate has been getting into the Halloween spirit as part of his latest work with SNICKERS and adidas. The two prestigious companies have teamed up to create a custom cleat, which Tate helped bring to life ahead of the team’s Week 5 action when he arrived at the game sporting a custom SNICKERS outfit.

“It’s a fun collab,” Tate shared. “SNICKERS has always been a favorite of mine, even as a kid. It’s the first time these iconic brands have teamed up together. It’s also almost Halloween, so the hidden Ghoulish Green feature inside the cleat is a cool way to get excited for the season.”

On the surface, this may appear to be a collaboration made for the field, but fans can get involved in the action, too. Limited-edition SNICKERS and adidas bars will be available through a sweepstakes on SNICKERS.com/adidas, and one lucky winner will have a chance to earn an exclusive SNICKERS and adidas fit that Tate helped showcase on Sunday.

“Everyone has to check out SNICKERS social channels for details on how to win a custom adidas x SNICKERS fit,” Tate said. “I’ll be wearing it before my game on Oct. 11, and one fan will have the chance to score one too.”

Fans who want a shot at earning the custom outfit can visit SNICKERS’ official Instagram page for more details. On the field, Tate will turn his attention to Week 6, where the Titans will begin preparing for an important divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.