Titans HC Robert Saleh Refuses to Bench Cam Ward After 0-5 Start

The Tennessee Titans finished 3-14 in both 2024 and 2025. The Titans may be lucky to even reach three wins in 2026 based on how the entire team has looked amid an 0-5 start.

Last year’s No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward has particularly struggled, finishing Sunday’s 26-3 loss against the Houston Texans with 170 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. His 12.8 QBR in the game is almost an unfathomable number for an NFL starting quarterback.

Ward was thrust into action right away as a rookie and began his second season with a new coaching staff in place. There is an argument to be made that a few weeks of rest could serve him well, allowing him to sit back and observe the game.

Titans head coach Robert Saleh, however, disagrees with that idea.

Saleh spoke to the media after Sunday’s ugly loss and made it clear he is not even entertaining the thought of benching his quarterback.

“No, not with Cam,” Saleh said after being asked if he would bench the quarterback in search of a spark on offense. This came after a reporter noted how the team’s offense is in last place in the NFL in a series of stats.

“Cam’s our starting quarterback,” Saleh continued. “We’re going to give him every opportunity to be successful this year. And we’re going to continue working with him, grinding with him, and trying to help him get better.”

A positive from this exchange is that Saleh is not throwing his young quarterback under the bus. He is standing behind him and sending a message to the team that Ward’s job is not in danger.

Yet this could ultimately end up hurting Ward’s development if the losing continues. That is part of the argument in favor of benching him just for a few weeks. That would mirror what the Carolina Panthers did in Bryce Young’s second season. He sat for a few weeks to get an early career reset, and it appears to have paid off.

Titans Seeking Positives Amid 0-5 Start

The Titans are in a rather dismal spot through five games. The offense has reached the 20-point mark once this season, while Ward has only eclipsed the 200-yard mark in one game. Tony Pollard is not providing too much out of the backfield and first-round pick Carnell Tate followed up last week’s 145-yard performance with one catch for six yards against the Texans.

So where are the positives? The defense is doing its part, which is something to build upon heading into 2027. Another positive is the team is clearly going to end up with a high draft pick, potentially as high as No. 1 overall if this current level of play continues.

Titans fans are hoping Ward can turn things around and live up to his No. 1 overall draft slot. Yet at his current rate, continuing to put him out on the field may be doing more harm than good.