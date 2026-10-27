Commanders Trade Pitch Sees Them Replace Terry McLaurin With 6-Time Pro Bowler

The Washington Commanders are returning from their bye week with a heightened sense of urgency. While the NFC East appears to be up for grabs, the Commanders and their 1-4-1 record aren’t exactly in a great spot right now, and with the trade deadline quickly approaching, it appears as if this team has some big decisions to make.

In most circumstances, Washington would probably operate as a seller, but again, it could still conceivably win its division. In order to do that, though, it is going to need some help, as injuries are once again sapping this roster of several talented players. One guy who is already out for the year is wide receiver Terry McLaurin, so let’s check out a trade pitch that would see the Commanders replace him with Indianapolis Colts veteran Keenan Allen.

Commanders’ Keenan Allen Trade Pitch

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Commanders receive: WR Keenan Allen

Colts receive: 2027 sixth-round pick

The last time we saw the Commanders on the field, they lost McLaurin to a season-ending injury, which only adds to their woes on the offensive side of the ball. Stefon Diggs is capable of stepping up and helping fill the void in his absence, but more help is needed if Washington intends on making a real playoff push.

Allen is a guy who could be a short-term solution at wide receiver for this team. The 34-year-old pass catcher is in his 14th NFL season, and while the Colts have been a mess, he has proven he still has some gas left in the tank. In six games, Allen has caught 29 passes for 258 yards and a touchdown, as he’s taken on a bigger role than expected amid a flurry of injuries for Indy on the offensive side of the ball.

In a lot of ways, Allen is a similar player to Diggs right now. He isn’t necessarily a big-play threat, but he can still create separation from opposing defensive backs, which makes him another guy teams have to worry about. Right now, Diggs is really the only guy who is going to draw a significant amount of attention from Washington’s opponents.

Indy appears to be trending towards a fire sale of sorts at the trade deadline, so it’s not a stretch to suggest that Allen could be on the move. Considering his age and contract situation, a sixth-round pick could probably get the job done for the Commanders, as the Colts would likely be happy to get any sort of draft capital in exchange for Allen.

Would the Commanders, Colts Be Interested in This Keenan Allen Trade Pitch?

Getty Colts WR Keenan Allen

Allen isn’t exactly the flashiest name the Commanders could target, but if the front office is intent on adding some help at the deadline, he’s probably the best fit for this team. Washington’s future is somewhat murky, which is why going all in on a wideout wouldn’t make much sense. Allen is a cheap option, and at this stage of his career, you know what you are going to get from him.

For the Colts, Allen isn’t really the guy teams are focusing on right now, but it looks like just about everyone on this roster is up for grabs, so if a team like the Commanders makes an offer for him, they will likely listen to what they have to say. Washington may opt against buying at the deadline, but if it wants help at wide receiver, this could be a deal that benefits both teams.