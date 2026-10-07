Commanders Sign Former Patriots Wide Receiver Ahead of Week 5

The Washington Commanders are dealing with the injury bug once again, and while it’s not the main reason they have a 1-3 record through four games, it’s clear the lack of health across the roster is not making things easy for this team. While star quarterback Jayden Daniels could return from an elbow injury in Week 5, who he will be throwing the football to is still unknown.

Over the past few days, the Commanders’ wide receiver room has taken some hits, as Terry McLaurin didn’t play in Week 4 due to a hamstring injury, while Jaylin Lane suffered a season-ending ankle injury. With depth running thin at this spot, Washington’s front office decided to make a move for former New England Patriots wide receiver Nick DeGennaro.

DeGennaro played for three different schools during his time in college, but it was his final season with the James Madison Dukes that saw him land on the radar of teams in the NFL. While he only caught 28 passes, DeGennaro showed off his penchant for making big plays, as he turned those receptions into 500 yards and five touchdowns.

After not getting selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, DeGennaro signed with the Pats as an undrafted free agent and spent training camp with them. While he put some good tape together, DeGennaro was ultimately released by the team ahead of the start of the season, and with so much depth at the wide receiver spot, the team opted not to sign him to its practice squad.

Since then, DeGennaro has been looking to find a new home in the NFL, and with injuries piling up across the league, it seemed like only a matter of time until he’d get his shot. That has come with the Commanders, as injuries at wide receiver have led them to sign the former Patriots pass catcher to their practice squad.

“Commanders signing WR Nick DeGennaro to the practice squad, per source. Was in training camp with the Patriots,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Commanders Enter Week 5 in Desperate Need of a Big Win

Getty ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 20: Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders looks on in the second quarter of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Considering how he just joined the team, DeGennaro is going to be the last layer of depth at wide receiver for Washington right now. However, if he can put his head down and develop behind the scenes, he could quickly move up the ranks. After all, the Commanders are losing players left and right, so everybody needs to be ready to fill in on this team.

Washington would benefit greatly from getting Daniels back in Week 5, especially with a matchup against the New York Giants (who are dealing with their own injury issues) on the schedule. The Giants may have a 3-1 record, but if Daniels can play, this is a game the Commanders should be able to prevail in. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, and all eyes will be on Daniels’ status throughout the week.