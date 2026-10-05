Carolina Hurricanes’ 3-Team Trade Pitch Acquires $59.9 Million Goaltender

The Carolina Hurricanes have been one of the top franchises floating in trade rumors this year.

Some of the NHL’s most notable stars are on the verge of shipping out, and the Hurricanes haven’t held back their interest.

In a recent trade proposal, an NHL writer suggested a massive three-team trade involving Carolina, which would allow them to land a valuable goaltender.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Trade Pitch Lands Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report pieced together a major trade proposal involving 33-year-old Hellebuyck.

Per his suggestion, the Hurricanes, the St. Louis Blues and the Winnipeg Jets would enter a three-team trade.

Carolina would receive Hellebuyck from the Jets; the Blues would receive defenseman Alexander Nikishin and goalie Pyotr Kochetkov, while Winnipeg would acquire goaltender Joel Hofer, prospect Felix Unger Sorum, a first-round pick from Carolina and a first-round pick from St. Louis.

Considering Nikishin and Hellebuyck are two of the top names circled on the trade block right now, this would be a significant transaction.

Hellebuyck is now in his 12th NHL season, but he’s not on the ice. Instead, he’s suspended for failing to show up for training camp.

He’s been vocal about wanting a trade, but he has no choice but to play the grueling waiting game.

During his 2025-26 campaign, he appeared behind the crease in 57 games and posted a 2.86 goals-against average with a .895 save percentage.

His entire career has been spent in Winnipeg after they selected him ninth overall in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL draft.

But would the Jets jump on the offer?

“The question would be if this is enough for Winnipeg,” Gretz wrote. “Hofer is a solid goalie, but he’s not Hellebuyck. He’s younger, but he’s also a restricted free agent after this season and there is always that question if he would sign there.”

Last year, Hofer appeared in 46 games and registered a 2.61 goals-against average with a .910 save percentage.

He comes with less experience than Hellebuyck, which could also deter the Jets from making a splash.

Ultimately, for this proposal to come to fruition, Winnipeg must be on board. But at face value, there seems to be more in it for Carolina.

Where Do the Hurricanes Stand Right Now?

The Hurricanes are coming off a tight 3-2 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Oct. 3.

They are now riding a 1-1-1 overall record to start their 2026-26 campaign.

Once Tuesday, Oct. 4 rolls around, they will be back on the ice, this time at Centre Bell to take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET.

Montreal is now 1-0-1 after their Saturday night 6-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

While the Hurricanes plan for their potential Hellebuyck move, they have a tough schedule up ahead.