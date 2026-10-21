Carolina Hurricanes Trade Pitch Lands Red Wings’ $69.5 Million Center for Alexander Nikishin, Prospect Haul

The Carolina Hurricanes have been named as one of the 10 NHL teams that Detroit Red Wings All-Star center would welcome a trade to.

However, just because Dylan Larkin has expanded his trade list doesn’t mean that every team on it is going to be chomping at the bit to acquire him. Larkin is attached to an eight-year, $69.5 million contract, which has a pretty large cap hit.

With that being said, he would still be a welcome addition to pretty much any contending NHL team looking for a center to patrol the middle portion of the offensive attack.

Since the Carolina Hurricanes are a new team in the running, let’s look at what a potential trade package could look like to acquire Larkin.

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What Could Hurricanes Offer Red Wings for Dylan Larkin?

The most obvious trade candidate that the Carolina Hurricanes have is Alexander Nikishin, who reportedly wants out of Carolina regardless.

The Hurricanes could package Nikishin with a pair of prospects like Joel Nystrom and Semyon Frolov, and see if that’s enough for the Red Wings to bite.

The tricky part about a potential Larkin trade to Carolina is the fact that he comes with a pretty hefty cap hit, which may be a roadblock for the Hurricanes specifically. However, there’s reason to believe that if Jordan Staal’s current injury is pretty serious, the Hurricanes could add another center behind Sebastian Aho and Logan Stankoven.

Everything is all speculation right now, but Larkin adding seven teams to his ‘trade list’ is proof that he wants to push the urgency on his trade status in the coming weeks, and this Larkin-Red Wings saga may finally be coming to a head shortly.

Do the Hurricanes Really Need Dylan Larkin?

It’s flattering that Dylan Larkin has included the Carolina Hurricanes on his list of teams he would like to be traded to, but it’s very clear that he’s only willing to be dished to a real Stanley Cup contender, and the reality about the Hurricanes is that they already are on without Larkin.

Through their first 11 games of this title defense season, the Canes are 8-2-1, which is good for the top spot in the Metro Division and Eastern Conference.

So, it’s safe to say the Hurricanes have been just fine lately, and perhaps adding a star player like Larkin might even screw with the team’s chemistry….