Cale Makar Off-Ice News Surfaces Before Avalanche-Stars Game

Tuesday, October 13, is an important day in the National Hockey League due to it being Frozen Frenzy Day!!

The Frozen Frenzy is an annual day (early) on the NHL schedule in which all 32 NHL teams lace up their skates and are slated for a game.

For the Colorado Avalanche, they will take on the Dallas Stars (on the road) in a Tuesday evening showdown.

The Avalanche will attempt to capture a victory without their top defenceman, Cale Makar, who is absent from the team due to a major family moment.

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Cale Makar Is Going to be a Dad!!

The reason Cale Makar is away from the Colorado Avalanche right now is that his wife is giving birth.

NHL reporter @evanrawal wrote (via X.com):

“Cale Makar’s wife is due any moment so he will not he playing tonight, Avs team spokesman says.”

His wife is actually expecting twins, so Makar will have double trouble on his hands over the next few months at home.

Ryan Cuneo of TheDailyFaceoff.com wrote (about Makar):

“Makar, 28, has been his typically dynamic self to start this season, as he’s put up three goals anf four assists for seven points in five games played while averaging 21 and a half minutes of ice time. Last season, the Calgary native scored 20 goals and added 59 assists for 79 points in 75 games, finishing second in voting for the Norris Trophy. He also served as an alternate captain for the Canadian men’s national team at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in February, putting up two goals and four assists for six points in six games en route to Canada earning a silver medal.”

The Avalanche X account also announced the Makar news:

“Cale Makar will not be in the lineup tonight. He is back in Denver with his wife awaiting the arrival of their twins. Wishing all the best to the Makar family during this exciting time!”

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