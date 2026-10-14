Alex DeBrincat’s $91 Million Deal Could Be a Bargain for Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings finally caught a break when they signed star winger Alex DeBrincat to a $91 million extension.

On Wednesday morning, NHL.com announced that “…DeBrincat signed a seven-year, $91 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. The contract has an average annual value of $13 million and begins next season.”

This came after rumblings on Tuesday night that the Red Wings were on the verge of locking in DeBrincat. The DeBrincat signing is a bright spot for a team that had seen nothing but drama play out since their most recent collapse in Mar. 2026.

But there’s more to it than just keeping DeBrincat around for the next seven seasons as one of the faces of the franchise. Given the most recent extensions we have seen in the era of the rising salary cap, DeBrincat’s deal is team-friendly in multiple ways.

Alex DeBrincat Deal Is More Team-Friendly Than Initially Projected

It was previously speculated that DeBrincat would sign on for $14 million, which is still lower than what many stars have been paid recently. That said, getting DeBrincat for an AAV of $13 million works wonders for a Red Wings team that has locked in several key players.

DeBrincat joins teammates Lucas Raymond ($8.075 million through 2032), Moritz Seider ($8.55 million through 2031), and Dylan Larkin — for now — ($8.7 million through 2031). Those are Detroit’s four cornerstones, even if Larkin could shake things up should Detroit ultimately trade him.

Here’s where things get more interesting: Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Emmitt Finnie will be eligible for extensions starting next season in 2027-28. Anton Johansson, who has impressed, will also be eligible, as will Axel Sandin-Pellikka. Albert Johansson is already eligible.

Not to mention Simon Edvinsson, who has yet to sign a new contract.

DeBrincat signing on for less money than initially projected gives the Red Wings more space here, along with the cap projected to hit $113.5 million in 2027-28. And, as mentioned, it’s far less than what we have seen many star players sign for. That’s a bonus.

DeBrincat Signing Also Represents Stability The Organization Can Still Salvage

DeBrincat sticking around also helps negate the idea that the Red Wings are barreling toward a rebuild or even a retool.

Sure, they still need to revamp a lot in the organization. But having a cornerstone like DeBrincat, who put up 85 points and 41 goals last season, with an encore of eight points and four goals through six games, signals that the Red Wings prefer to build a winner now.

With many upstart young forwards and defensemen making strides despite the 1-3-2 record, locking in the young core could come sooner rather than later. That will pay dividends for the Red Wings moving forward.

Overall, DeBrincat’s $13 million AAV is projected to take up just 11.45 percent of the projected 2027-28 cap when it kicks in. That’s down from the 12.33+ percent it would have taken up if Alex DeBrincat signed on for $14 million or even more.

Now, the brewing stars get to keep auditioning for their own potential long-term deals. If Detroit signs a few more of them to long-term, team-friendly contracts, there should be optimism brewing, regardless of how the 2026-27 season plays out.