Red Wings Make John Gibson Decision Before Kraken Clash

The Detroit Red Wings look to carry their recent momentum into a Friday night showdown vs. the Seattle Kraken.

Per NHL.com, the Red Wings will start John Gibson in the net once faceoff rolls around. Gibson will look to duplicate the early-season success he enjoyed in Detroit’s first three contests.

Despite a rough 1-2-0 start, Gibson has posted a .903 save percentage and a stellar 2.38 GAA despite owning a .333 quality starts percentage. He’s facing a Kraken team that has shown it can get hot offensively in the season’s early stages.

Through four contests, Seattle has scored 15 goals, blowing out the Calgary Flames 6-1 in both of their matchups. While Calgary has struggled in every phase of the game this season and made for an easier opponent against the Kraken, it doesn’t mean Gibson and Co. can play down to them.

Seattle has five players with at least four points in as many contests — Jared McCann, Chandler Stephenson, Vince Dunn, Jordan Eberle, and Kaapo Kakko. McCann has shown to be an especially effective playmaker, so he will be one to watch.

Detroit Red Wings Projected Starting Lines

NHL.com has Viktor Arvidsson and Lucas Raymond flanking Dylan Larkin. Larkin proved to be a force in his first game back with the Red Wings despite the circumstances surrounding him. Raymond has been shooting the puck well, and Arvidsson has been a force on the power play.

Emmitt Finnie is projected to center Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Alex DeBrincat. DeBrincat is making his 700th start and is on the verge of his 600th career point. That will be a major storyline heading into the game.

Michael Rasmussen, Andrew Copp, and Keegan Kolesar are slated to be on the third line. Rasmussen and Kolesar have been two of Detroit’s most physical players. Meanwhile, Copp looks like he’s sidling into a role best suited for him as the third-line center.

Nate Danielson and Carter Mazur make up the fourth line. It implies Detroit will be going 11/7 on Friday.

As for the defensive pairings, the Wings have veterans lining up alongside the youngsters, with Albert Johansson teaming up with Moritz Seider. The second pairing should see Anton Johansson lining up alongside Ben Chariot.

William Wallinder — who scored his first career point in Tuesday’s win over Ottawa — is projected to skate alongside Justin Faulk. Axel Sandin-Pellikka looks to be the seventh defenseman.

Marco Kasper, J.T. Compher, and Mason Appleton appear to be on the mend, while Andreas Englund and Jacob Bernard-Docker are scratched.

The Seattle Kraken’s Projected Starting Lines

Matty Beniers will center Jared McCann and Mackie Samoskevich on the first line, while Bobby McMann, Chandler Stephenson, and Jordan Eberle make up the second line. Kaapo Kakko and Shane Wright are the projected third-line wingers, with Berkly Catton centering them. Ben Meyers, Frederick Gaudreau, and Ryan Winterton are slated for the fourth line.

Vince Dunn and Adam Larsson are on the projected first pairing. Dunn is another playmaker that Detroit must worry about. Ryker Evans and Brandon Montour are the projected middle pairing, and Josh Mahura and Cale Fleury are slotted in for the third pairing.

Joey Daccord, who enters the game with a .911 save percentage and 2.64 GAA, is the projected starting goaltender.

Scratches include Ville Ottavainen and Curtis Douglas, and the injured Jacob Melanson and Ryan Lindgren will be sidelined tonight.

The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. EDT.