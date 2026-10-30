Red Wings Legend Shares Hilarious Story of Being Threatened by Scotty Bowman

Red Wings legend Darren McCarty shared a hilarious story about being threatened by head coach Scotty Bowman. McCarty revealed that Bowman was not in favor of him fighting a particular enforcer and stopped it from happening.

Bowman is widely respected for his Hall of Fame coaching career, as well as his attention to detail. He achieved great success and always managed to get the most out of his players.

McCarty, a four-time Stanley Cup winner with the Red Wings, recalled one particular encounter in which Bowman was not fooling around. Bowman gave a stern warning to McCarty and made it clear what the ramifications would be if he fought.

Darren McCarty Shares Hilarious Story of Being Threatened by Ex-Red Wings Coach Scotty Bowman

Darren McCarty recalled a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the St. Louis Blues. The Red Wings legend was preparing to fight Blues enforcer Tony Twist, but Scotty Bowman had other plans.

There was an understanding between McCarty and Bowman, so the Red Wings enforcer knew he had to oblige.

“We’re in St. Louis and you’re in the rivalry, and it’s in front of our bench. And the one thing that Scotty [Bowman] had with me was like, ‘Do whatever you want until I tell you not to do it ever again.’ We were lining up and I think it’s the only time he did that, and [Twist] comes up and lines up right against me and gives me a shot, and goes, ‘It’s time, kid,'” McCarty said during an episode of his Gloves Off: The Enforcer Code podcast.

McCarty noted that Bowman was not fond of him fighting Twist. Bowman went to extreme measures to discourage McCarty from even considering fighting Twist.

“All of a sudden, Scotty Bowman steps onto the bench and he leans over and goes, ‘McCarty! If you fight him, you’ll never play another shift for me in your life.’ And I’m listening and I look at Twister and I go, ‘You heard that, right?'” McCarty said.

He added: “This is why like the love and the fear, and the respect, [Twist] looks at me and he goes, ‘Yeah, I did.’

Tony Twist Shares His Reaction to Bowman Threatening McCarty

Twist, who was a guest on McCarty and Joey Kocur‘s podcast, confirmed the story and even shared his reaction.

McCarty’s recollection of what happened sparked laughter among the three. Twist revealed that while he had a role, he also did not want to be the reason McCarty lost his job.

“And [Bowman was] aggressive. Like, you knew that was what he was going to do,” Twist told Gloves Off: The Enforcer Code podcast. “The conviction in his voice was like, ‘[Expletive] you’re serious?’ Like, he wasn’t kidding. I don’t want to be responsible for you losing your job. All my ill intent went out the window when I heard that.”