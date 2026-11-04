New Jersey Devils Garner Bold One-Word Statement From NHL Insider

The New Jersey Devils have seen great success so far this season.

In fact, they’re now ranked second in the Metropolitan Division, trailing only the Carolina Hurricanes.

With their dominance in the league, an NHL insider shared a one-word statement to explain the Devils’ current situation.

New Jersey Devils Described As “Unstoppable”

Sara Civian of Bleacher Report used the word “unstoppable” to describe New Jersey right now.

At face value, it’s easy to understand why.

But this should be said with hesitancy.

The New York Rangers — a division rival — were in a similar place earlier this season with newfound dominance.

But once netminder Igor Shesterkin was sidelined, they entered a downward spiral.

While New Jersey hasn’t faced such a predicament, and they’ve recently welcomed the addition of Connor Hellebuyck, it doesn’t take much to derail a team. In hockey, nothing is ever promised or guaranteed.

But even when approaching the Devils’ success with caution, it’s important to acknowledge everything the organization has done right.

“The Devils just feel inevitable right now as they continue their ascent in their second week with Hellebuyck in net,” Civian wrote.

“They’re 8-2-0 in their last ten and second in the Metro behind the immovable object that is the Hurricanes. They’re receiving production from everywhere, they’re playing a sound defensive game, and now they’re getting world class goaltending. Watch out, world.”

Could this be their season?

Where Do the Devils Stand Right Now?

New Jersey is currently 10-5-0 overall and second in the division.

During their latest matchup on Tuesday, Nov. 3, they clinched a tight 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center in Newark.

Looking ahead, the Devils are now approaching a clash against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. ET.

This is yet another home game for the team.

Following this meeting, they will hit the road and head to UBS Arena in Elmont to take on the New York Islanders on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. ET.

The Devils are expected to carry their intense momentum into the weekend, but health and motivation will be the primary keys.