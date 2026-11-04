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New Jersey Devils Garner Bold One-Word Statement From NHL Insider

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Sheldon Keefe
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 12: Head coach Sheldon Keefe of the New Jersey Devils looks on against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at the United Center on November 12, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils have seen great success so far this season.

In fact, they’re now ranked second in the Metropolitan Division, trailing only the Carolina Hurricanes.

With their dominance in the league, an NHL insider shared a one-word statement to explain the Devils’ current situation.

New Jersey Devils Described As “Unstoppable”

Sheldon Keefe
GettyNEWARK, NEW JERSEY – FEBRUARY 25: Head coach Sheldon Keefe speaks after the game against the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center on February 25, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Sara Civian of Bleacher Report used the word “unstoppable” to describe New Jersey right now.

At face value, it’s easy to understand why.

But this should be said with hesitancy.

The New York Rangers — a division rival — were in a similar place earlier this season with newfound dominance.

But once netminder Igor Shesterkin was sidelined, they entered a downward spiral.

While New Jersey hasn’t faced such a predicament, and they’ve recently welcomed the addition of Connor Hellebuyck, it doesn’t take much to derail a team. In hockey, nothing is ever promised or guaranteed.

Connor Hellebuyck
GettyNEWARK, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 03: Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the New Jersey Devils warms up prior to a game against the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center on November 03, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

But even when approaching the Devils’ success with caution, it’s important to acknowledge everything the organization has done right.

“The Devils just feel inevitable right now as they continue their ascent in their second week with Hellebuyck in net,” Civian wrote.

“They’re 8-2-0 in their last ten and second in the Metro behind the immovable object that is the Hurricanes. They’re receiving production from everywhere, they’re playing a sound defensive game, and now they’re getting world class goaltending. Watch out, world.”

Could this be their season?

Where Do the Devils Stand Right Now?

Connor Hellebuyck
GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the New Jersey Devils warms up before a game against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on October 27, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

New Jersey is currently 10-5-0 overall and second in the division.

During their latest matchup on Tuesday, Nov. 3, they clinched a tight 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center in Newark.

Looking ahead, the Devils are now approaching a clash against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. ET.

This is yet another home game for the team.

Connor Hellebuyck
GettyMILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 22: Connor Hellebuyck #37 of Team United States celebrate a 2-1 victory against Canada in overtime for the gold medal during the Men’s Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States on day 16 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Following this meeting, they will hit the road and head to UBS Arena in Elmont to take on the New York Islanders on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. ET.

The Devils are expected to carry their intense momentum into the weekend, but health and motivation will be the primary keys.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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